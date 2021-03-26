ComfortDelGro's new Zig app roasts SG folks for being 'just too boring', takes jabs at competitors

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

Zig, ComfortDelGro's newly-launched lifestyle app, is showing its sassy personality in a series of ads on Facebook telling Singaporeans not to be boring. Done in collaboration with creative agency The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), the ads came with various copies such as "Singapore isn't boring. You are.", "Singapore isn't too small. You're just too boring", "Maybe you're just too boring to find new experiences", and "Don't blame weekdays for you being boring".

The post is accompanied with the caption: "Commute, connect, and discover Singapore when you Zig. Click to learn more about the new way to get around and view our research that shows you are boring. Or just be less boring by discovering Zig for yourself on Android and iOS." Upon clicking the link, users will be brought to the download page for the Zig app.

Separately, Zig also took a jab at its ride-hailing competitors with another highlighting its Singapore taxi fleet. The ad starts off by asking consumers if they are "bored of grabbing drivers who are bored of their jobs?" (which seems to refer to its competitor Grab) and then told them to "Zig up their day with an iconic Singapore taxi". This comes as Zig, unlike other ride-hailing apps, only provide ComfortDelGro fleet for its journeys. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to ComfortDelGro and TSLA for additional information about the campaign.

ComfortDelGro officially launched Zig earlier this month. The app was done in partnership with digital agency R/GA, and touts to be a mobile lifestyle platform that combines journey planning, transport booking and lifestyle discovery into an all-in-one mobile app. Dorothy Peng, managing director, R/GA Singapore, said the agency designed Zig based on “a consumer behaviour-centric approach" and "defined the opportunity areas for the business”. She also told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that the app was created after noticing a gap in the market in driving online to offline experiences - which she says, is something its competitor Grab currently doesn’t have.

"Zig is a one-stop city concierge, combining reservations, lifestyle experiences, with the mobility services. What’s interesting, is the ability to compare between taxi, bus and train and the journey planning function," Peng said, adding that the brand, design and experience used is also very modern and easy to the eye.

