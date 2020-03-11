ComfortDelGro acquires Liverpool taxi company, expands operations in UK

ComfortDelGro has acquired Liverpool taxi and private hire company Argyle Satellite and Argyle Satellite Contract Services (AST), for about SG$12.5 million, expanding its operations in the UK. AST's operations will be conducted through ComfortDelGro’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CityFleet Networks.

According to a press statement, AST is the third largest taxi and private hire operator in the Liverpool city region, and has more than 700 drivers while handling about 200 corporate accounts. AST currently operates in areas such as The Wirral, Liverpool, Cheshire West, and Chester.

ComfortDelGro managing director and group CEO, Yang Ban Seng, said the acquisition is in line with the company's intention to grow its operations in the UK outside London. "It will expand, synergise and consolidate our position as the leading point-to-point passenger transport operator in Liverpool through an expansion of the customer base and driver pool," he added.

Besides taxi and private hire operations in Liverpool, ComfortDelGro operates a fleet of about 3,000 radio taxis in London and Aberdeen. In addition, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Metroline, is the third largest public bus operator in London with a fleet of close to 1,600 buses and its executive coach subsidiary, Westbus Coach Services, provides executive coach services across the UK and mainland Europe, catering to a wide spectrum of school, commuter, tourist and corporate coach passengers. The company also operates close to 100 coaches, linking all the major towns in Scotland and offering cross-border services to London via Manchester and Newcastle, through its 65%-owned subsidiary Scottish Citylink Coaches. Marketing has reached out to ComfortDelGro on its marketing plans for the UK market.

Back in Singapore, the company hired its first chief digital officer Siew Yim Cheng last month. In this newly-created role, Siew will oversee future ventures in the technology-related arena, and will also be responsible for the group's transformation roadmap and products.

Related articles

ComfortDelGro hires first chief digital officer: A refreshed look for the biz?

ComfortDelgro positions new mobile app as 'Netflix of transport'