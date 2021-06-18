ComCo Southeast Asia invites PH bloggers to join Write To Ignite Season 2

ComCo Southeast Asia ‘s “Write to Ignite Blogging Project” is back for Season 2 to continue championing the triumph of the human spirit through inspiring stories during these challenging times. “Dear Survivor”, the theme for Write to Ignite Season 2, puts a hopeful light on everyone who is affected by the recent crises.

Bloggers from all over the Philippines are invited to join by simply writing a letter to himself or herself and then blogging about their stories, experiences, and life-lessons during these trying times.

The theme, “Dear Survivor”, aims to unleash the untold stories of Filipinos’ dreams and ambitions in life, whether these concern their career, health, or relationships, and how they bravely faced challenges to achieve these goals in the middle of the ongoing crisis.

The contest will start accepting entries on June 12, 2021, 12:00 AM and the deadline for publishing the blog post and submission is on June 30, 2021, 11:59 PM.

Criteria will be based on Writing / Creativity - 70%, Use of Media (Photos / Videos / Music / Graphics) - 25%, and Engagement (Positive Comments on the Blog) - 5%.

The Top 3 winners (Grand Champion, 1st and 2nd Runner up winners) will receive cash prizes worth PHP 30,000, PHP 20,000, and PHP 15,000 plus AirAsia domestic flight tickets, Xiaomi mobile phones, Jobstreet FutureLearn digital course, and merchandise items from participating brands. The he 3rd and 4th Runner up winners will receive PHP 12,000 and PHP 10,000 cash plus Jobstreet FutureLearn digital courses and merchandise items. In addition, the top five winners will win monetary donations for their chosen non-government organizations (NGOs) accredited by ComCo Southeast Asia such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, Save the Children, World Vision, and WWF. The Top 6 to 40 finalists will also receive consolation prizes.

“We are so happy to present once again the ‘Write to Ignite Blogging Project’, an initiative born from ComCo Southeast Asia’s mission to help gather together and connect different individuals, brands, and organizations during this time of pandemic. And in celebration of ComCo Southeast Asia’s 5th anniversary this year, we made the project much bigger and bolder in scale and storytelling. To our dear Filipino bloggers in different parts of the country, this project is for you and your readers,” said Ferdinand Bondoy, ComCo Southeast Asia’s regional integration and chief executive director, co-founder and partner.

More information about the “Write to Ignite Blogging Project” is posted on the ComCo Southeast Asia site.