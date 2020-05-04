Coca-Cola strings together feel good moments from across the world amidst lockdown

In celebration of International Workers’ Day, Coca-Cola has released a short film offering an ode to humanity and the human spirit in these challenging times. Titled “For the Human Race”, the online film shines a spotlight on the spirit of humanity and generosity of people across the world amidst the current crisis and offers a tribute to universal hope, positivity and togetherness. The brains behind the spot was creative agency Dentsu-owned Merdeka LHS based in Malaysia, and the background music is “Superheroes” by The Script.

Pratik Thakar, integrated marketing communication director, Southeast Asia at The Coca-Coca Company said the beverage giant thanks and salutes those who continue to keep everyone safe through the crisis, particularly those people on the front lines. “Every day, we are inspired and uplifted by countless acts of selflessness, kindness and courage from people around the world. Through this short global film, we wanted to recognise and pay tribute to positivity, togetherness and the generosity of the human spirit,” he added.

This comes shortly after the Coca-Cola Company in the Philippines said it will be committing its advertising space and budgets towards supporting COVID-19 relief and response efforts for the most affected communities. In a Facebook post, Coca Cola Philippines said it will be re-channeling PhP 150 million (SG$4.2 million) to provision of protective equipment, and beverage for health workers, delivery of food packs to the most vulnerable families, and support for affected small retailers. "Together, we can make a difference," the post read.

Globally it will also be pulling back on its marketing spend as the beverage giant observes the COVID-19 impact on business. In an earnings call to investors, James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said there is limited effectiveness to broad-based brand marketing, as such the company has reduced its direct consumer communications. This will also include a pause on sizeable marketing campaigns through the early stages of the crisis, which will be reengaged when the timing is right. According to Quincey, the company is mindful about the right level of brand marketing and new product launches, given the consumer mindset across markets.

However, in the midst of these declines, the company recorded a significant increase in eCommerce channels, and has been accelerating its presence versus the pre-crisis. The Coca-Cola company will be investing in digital capabilities to strengthen consumer connections and further piloting several different digital-enabled initiatives using fulfillment methods, such as B2B2Home or D2C platforms to capture online demand for at-home consumption in the future.

