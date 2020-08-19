Coca-Cola's ASEAN insights lead Varun Agarwal clocks in at Reckitt Benckiser

Varun Agarwal, former ASEAN insights manager at The Coca-Cola Company, has joined Reckitt Benckiser (RB) as head of data and analytics, ASEAN, according to his LinkedIn.

He was previously with Coca-Cola for more than a year, during which he led regional analytics and insights capability development, training and deployment to solve key business issues and unlock opportunities. According to his LinkedIn, the key markets he oversaw were Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Cambodia.

Prior to this, he was with P&G for more than two years, first joining as manager, brand strategy, analytics and insights for Pampers, overseeing the Philppines, Vietnam and Japan markets. He was later on promoted to oversee Pampers, Whispers and Always for Asia Pacific, his LinkedIn profile said. Agarwal has also worked at digital tech services company To The New as senior consultant, analytics for more than two years. Marketing has reached out to RB, Coca-Cola and Agarwal for comment.

