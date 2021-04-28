Cloud tech firm Xtremax taps on BBDO SG to help tell brand story

Cloud technology company Xtremax has appointed BBDO Singapore to work on its branding initiatives. Xtremax currently hosts more than 500 government websites and has been a significant partner to a large number of Singapore’s government bodies. The press statement said that BBDO brings an invaluable network of regional knowledge, experience and know-how to the table. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to BBDO for additional information.

Denise Kee, CEO of Xtremax, said while the company is a thought leader in the development of cloud tech space in Asia, few know its story. Hence, she is confident that with BBDO, the company will be able to tell its story to a global audience.

BBDO Singapore's GM Monica Hynds said with the government's clear vision for Singapore's digital future, cloud tech is an exciting space for the agency to get involved in. "We join Singapore’s path to becoming a Smart Nation and look forward to contributing in the booming tech space. We couldn’t be more thrilled to do so by joining forces with XTREMAX, bringing our creative expertise to the big players in tech," she said. Hynds was appointed to lead the team last month, following Nick Morrell's exit from the agency. She has over 20 years of experience and has worked at Ogilvy Singapore and J. Walter Thompson for nine years.

In 2018, Xtremax bagged a multi-million-dollar project in the Singaporean Services sector for GovTech under its Government Commercial Cloud Infrastructure programme. It has also worked on the content website platform which streamlined 543 Singapore government websites, and the National Environment Agency e-portal solution.

