Circles.Life's Gaurav Gupta lands new role at PropertyGuru

Circles.Life's head of omnichannel and martech platforms, Gaurav Gupta, has left the company after five years and three months to join property portal PropertyGuru. According to his LinkedIn, he will be taking up the role of director, marketing operations. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to both PropertyGuru and Circles.Life for additional information.

Gupta (pictured) first joined Circles.Life in November 2015, and was promoted to head of omnichannel and martech platforms last year. Prior to that, he held marketing roles such as senior media manager (omnichannel) and digital marketing manager. During his time with Circles.Life, Gupta established the digital marketing practice for Circles.Life and is primarily responsible for a full-stack omni-channel strategy, planning and implementation to drive customer acquisition and improve the customer experience.

Additionally, Gupta was also responsible for setting regional practices for Circles.Life's Australia, Taiwan, and Indonesia markets for performance marketing, analytics, martech, offline media strategy and omnichannel marketing practices. Before Circles.Life, Gupta held the role of digital associate director at Havas Media for close to two years.

Gupta's appointment comes as PropertyGuru hunts for a a marketing lead in Malaysia to oversee MyPropertyData, an online property data company which it fully acquired last November. The marketing lead is said to be part of the leadership team to help achieve the group’s marketing goal of being the default quoted source for property research and data, according to a job post on LinkedIn.

PropertyGuru also recently ramped up its marketing efforts in Singapore, launching a new brand campaign in Singapore to raise awareness for its new offering, PropertyGuru Finance, which was launched in March. PropertyGuru took a multi-channel marketing approach for the campaign, promoting itself on-air, on-ground, out of home (OOH) via Mediacorp radio channels, billboards, buses, and across various digital and social platforms such as PropertyGuru’s Facebook page.

Additionally, PropertyGuru Group received an investment of S$300 million in 2020 by leading global investment firms TPG and KKR. With the funding, the company looks to accelerate growth strategy across all key markets to meet the rapidly evolving needs in the property ecosystem.

