Circles.Life names new PR lead

Circles.Life has appointed Anjali D'Mello as its new PR lead, who will be handling the end-to-end media strategy across markets for Circles.Life, as well as showcasing its digital products and campaigns. She will be reporting to Delbert Ty, head of marketing at Circles.Life.

D'Mello (pictured) succeeds Muara Makarim, who has since moved to tech company Revolut. In a statement to Marketing, D'Mello said her new role will cover all markets where Circles.Life is present, which currently include Singapore, Australia and Taiwan. It will also cover new markets where the brand launches.

Prior to this, D'Mello helmed the role of global head of PR at tech company TenX where she was at for two years, according to her LinkedIn. It is added that in her role, she was involved in media relations, event management and spokesperson profiling, as well as working with the team to define the overall directive for TenX's 2019 marketing plan. D'Mello was also previously the head of branding, social and communications at Lazada Group. In that position, D'Mello was in charge of managing three major marketing sub functions, and was involved in its campaigns, loyalty programme LiveUp, and the development of an omni-channel focused strategy with CapitaLand, her LinkedIn said.

Regarding her new appointment at Circles.Life, D'Mello said she is thrilled to be joining the telco. "Over my first three days, I have already been a part of launching eSIM's in Singapore and rolling out a cheeky campaign in Australia. I'm looking forward to working with a super talented team and I'm grateful to be a part of a truly customer-focused, people-oriented business."

Circles.Life is not a stranger to tongue-in-cheek campaigns. Just this week, it set up stands around Singapore with QR codes disguised as Safe Entry checkpoints. This is part of its "Circles.Life Safe eSIM Entry" campaign, which promotes the new launch of its virtual eSIM. To raise awareness of its new product, the telco set up 90 standees at Jurong East Mall, NEX, and Tampines Mall.

Circles.Life also does not shy away from addressing its competitors in the telco industry. Earlier in May this year, it took a dig at StarHub and M1's major WiFi blackouts during the circuit breaker period. In response to its competitors having service disruption, Circles.Life positioned itself as a "saviour" amidst the chaos, providing total protection against WiFi outages with its 100GB of 4G data plan. Along with the launch, Circles.Life promised that its new offering will “never let its customers down even when there’s a WiFi outage”. To get the promotion rolling, Circles.Life also decided to introduce a "National Hotspot Day" to lure consumers into signing up and getting one month of free upgrade to 100GB/month.

Last year, it also published an open letter that addressed to fellow telcos "red" (presumably, Singtel) and "green" (ironically, StarHub) in Singapore for "finally recognising that its customers are not happy". In the letter, Circles.Life positioned itself as standing on the side of "frustrated Singaporeans" who faced lock-in contracts, poor customer service and rigid mobile plans, and aimed to be different.

