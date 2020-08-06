China Taiping Insurance SG runs integrated 2020 brand campaign push

China Taiping Insurance Singapore (CTPIS) has launched its 2020 brand campaign to celebrate its 82 years in Singapore. The campaign runs on digital, social, print and OOH. Through the campaign, the brand looks to convey its philosophy on how it continues to provide for its customers’ needs.

CTPIS’s research in response to last year’s brand campaign showed that “love” resonated strongly among consumers. This year, for a stronger brand continuity, awareness and recall, the word “love” in the advertisement has been brought back and refreshed with a Chinese calligraphy style. The campaign encompasses two key visuals of a family - the first of which features a young couple, while the second shows two happy children, conveying love within the family. Each visual puts forward a message revolving around the “love” keyword, namely “love peace of mind” and “love matters most” respectively.

“The brand campaign is particularly relevant in light of the current situation under the shadow of COVID-19. Many reassess their insurance needs and place an even greater value on protection and security. Finding peace of mind and protecting ourselves and our loved ones for the future has never been more crucial,” said Cindy Cheng, head of marketing, China Taiping Insurance Singapore. “Through this year’s campaign, we aim to inspire consumers to safeguard their and loved ones’ future for peace of mind,” she added.

Last year, the campaign launched by CTPIS was anchored on positive moments of Singaporeans. Themed peace, love and bliss, the “moments” tie back to the insurer’s protection, retirement, wealth building and legacy planning offerings.The moments featured include a working professional overjoyed to receive a gift, a young couple with their child, and a dream lifestyle during retirement years. The series is set against the brand’s corporate colours to strengthen brand awareness and recall and interwoven with the moments pictured are typographic headlines inspired by Chinese calligraphy to reference the company’s longstanding heritage in Asia.

CTPIS is an insurer for both life and general insurance businesses. CTPIS is wholly-owned by China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company, which has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2000, making it the first Chinese-funded insurer listed overseas.

Related Articles:

China Taiping Insurance campaign spotlights Singaporeans’ positive moments