With no travel in sight, Changi Airport Group says 2020 'will not break our resolve'

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has unveiled a year-end campaign titled "A New Year, Renewed Resolutions". The campaign, which is fronted by a video, aims to bring hope of better days ahead and spread the uplifting sentiment of being able to experience the joy of travel again. Following a challenging year when plans to explore and travel went unfulfilled, CAG hopes to encourage people to look ahead and embrace 2021 with hope and fervor.

Conceptualised by Havas Singapore, the video strikes an emotional chord as it takes viewers through travel resolutions that were broken, and aspirations to visit places around the world dashed. While reminiscing past travels, the campaign looks to inspire travellers to dream of holidays and experiences they have always wanted to enjoy. It ends with a note of Changi Airport waiting to embrace travellers and connecting them to their dream destinations once again, hopefully in the near future.

The campaign will be accompanied by a social media activity where audiences are invited to share their favourite travel destinations, and lesser-known travel gems in the cities where they live. Recommendations will be collated and further developed as city guides to be housed in CAG’s travel inspiration blog titled "Now Boarding".

Kelvin Ng, director, corporate and marketing communication, CAG said: "December is typically the month with the highest volume of travellers, and we wanted to take this opportunity to remind people that Changi stands ready to welcome travellers back when they are ready to explore the world once again." Ng added that the video also reinforces the special place Changi Airport has in the hearts of travellers worldwide and its role in forging bonds between people and places.

Jacqui Lim, group CEO, Havas Singapore added that it wanted to share the universal emotion of hope and ignite the spark of being able to travel with abandon through the video. "We want to send the message that all is not lost, and we will live more joyfully, do more and travel even further when the situation gets better," she added.

Earlier in September, CAG also launched a short film titled "While You Were Home", which aimed to celebrate the everyday individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes of the many tourism attractions across Singapore. Done in collaboration with Ogilvy Singapore, the central theme of the film is honouring the resilience and perseverance of the many workers in the tourism community who take care of the attractions, and are ready for the day when they can welcome visitors again. The film uses visual projections of the attractions such as the HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport and the Singapore Zoo’s orangutans, directly onto communal areas and inside Singaporeans’ living spaces.

