Celebrity Car Wars by Caltex and Wavemaker returns with third season

Co-developed by Caltex and Wavemaker, original production and branded content series titled "Caltex’s Celebrity Car Wars" has debuted its third season on History channel. This reality series features six new celebrities, spanning over eight weeks in its new season.

This entertainment format series demonstrates the benefits of the new fuel through a series of adrenaline-pumping motor mayhems and extreme challenges such as drag races, drift parking. This is in a bid to showcase what Caltex’s star product Techron fuel can do in the "most challenging" situations in key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.

Two out of four branded vignettes of the show will run on History channel as TVC and on Caltex Facebook pages. These are both the short clips:



In addition to that, the show will be promoted on both social media platforms Facebook and Instagram as well as in-store promotions with the celebrity standees. There will also be social contests around the new season and a private screening aired in Malaysia and Philippines.

A social media campaign called "No drama to see here" released four videos on YouTube and Facebook. Two of the videos are already launched. Here are the links:

In addition, there will be on-ground activities such as HistoryCon in Philippines, a press event in both Malaysia and Thailand. A TV promotion will run on History channel about the new season. In Singapore, the season will be marketed through bus wraps and print advertisements on magazines such as Nylon and Singapore Women's Weekly's August/September issue. Radio channels such as KISS 92 and ONE will also be broadcasting the season promotion.

Here's the official trailer: