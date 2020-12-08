Carsome fuels up with US$30m new funds, aims to accelerate B2C offering

Southeast Asian integrated car eCommerce platform Carsome has bagged a Series D funding of US$30 million. According to co-founder and group CEO Eric Cheng (pictured below), the fresh funds will be used to strengthen its existing regional position in consumer-to-business used car eCommerce, and accelerate its new offering in the B2C segment.

The offering is an official store on Shopee, which enables consumers to purchase an exclusive premium selection of used cars. Cheng told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that the partnership creates real opportunities for Carsome and its customers to leverage eCommerce.

The latest round is led by Asia Partners and joined by existing Carsome investors Burda Principal Investments and Ondine Capital. Cheng added that the company doubled its monthly revenue compared to pre-pandemic levels, as a result of COVID-19's impact on consumer behaviour across the region.

"Consumers across our core markets of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore are increasingly purchasing cars to keep their families safe and adapt their businesses," he added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Carsome for additional information.

Aside from scoring the new round of funding, Carsome was also said to have achieved operational profitability as of October, ahead of earlier projections. Its group CFO Juliet Zhu said the company has built "a defensible, scalable, and profitable business with very healthy unit economics attributed to both growth in gross margin and steady improvements in productivity and conversion metrics". She added that the latest round will further support potential merger and acquisition opportunities in acquiring ancillary capabilities and consolidating its supply chain.

Founded in 2015, the company now has more than 1,000 employees and transacts an annualised 70,000 cars totalling US$600 million in value. Carsome first built its foundation in Malaysia before launching operations in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand to deepen its regional footprint. Last month, Carsome witnessed the 100,000th car sold through its platform.

