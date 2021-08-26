Carousell checks out with Essence as integrated media agency

Classifieds marketplace Carousell has appointed data media agency Essence to handle integrated media duties. Based out of Essence’s Singapore office, the agency’s scope of work for Carousell includes brand and performance marketing in Singapore, the Philippines and Hong Kong. Essence’s offering covers media services such as media planning, media activation, automation and media technology, alongside its specialist capabilities such as consulting, analytics, data strategy, eCommerce, experience, strategy and advertising operations.

Essence’s first activities with Carousell will include a campaign to build brand awareness among its target consumers in Hong Kong, a campaign to establish the brand’s versatility across products and service categories in Singapore and the Philippines, as well as conducting the agency’s Essence Media Health Check consulting service with Carousell’s team on its performance marketing campaigns.

“Through Essence’s data-driven approach to media, consulting, commerce and content, enhanced by technology and a commitment to constant improvement, we are excited to help Carousell deliver the most valuable experiences for its consumers, as well as accelerate marketing transformation and business growth for the brand in this region,” said Monica Bhatia, SVP, client partner, APAC and MD, at Essence Singapore.

Carousell, which was launched in August 2012, is the latest brand to join Essence’s growing portfolio of clients in Singapore, which includes Airbnb, the Financial Times, Google, NBCUniversal and Scoot. Since Essence’s entry into APAC with its Singapore office in 2013, the agency has rapidly expanded to 11 offices across seven countries in the region.

Separately, Carousell Hong Kong decided to host a booth at the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2021 earlier this year, with its own spin. With the theme “The Whole Electronics Mall is Already in Your Hands”, the brand turn the booth space into a giant billboard with the words “404 store not found” instead of showcasing products as traditional players would normally do. This was done to emphasise the fact that the products are all already in users' mobiles and thus, in their hands.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.

Related articles:

Carousell cleverly turns booth space at HK Computer festival into billboard with 404 message

Carousell SG offers charities marketing aid worth SG$1.5k

Carousell unveils ad offering with JJ Eastwood at helm

Carousell takes to the streets to boycott Singles' Day sales

Essence appoints APAC experience lead for data-driven creative innovation