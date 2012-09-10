Campaigns Galore At Changi Airport

Flush of ads at Changi airport

Oil and gas group Total has partnered with out-of-home (OOH) agency JCDecaux, for an ad campaign at Changi Airport keeping the F1 season in mind. Total's campaign is aimed at visitors traveling to Singapore to attend the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix. Throughout the month, Total's branding can be seen across all three terminals. An F1 video is also aired around the airport while an experiential activity is set up at Terminal 2 featuring the Lotus F1 Team race car, race simulators games as well as four iPad with the Facebook Game Micro Race.

JCDecaux has also launched another campaign at the Changi Airport for Burberry Fashion. Running on JCD's Digital 360 platform at Terminal 3 the campaign promotes the brands' Autumn/Winter 2012 collection. The launch of Digital 360 is the next phase of developing advertising assets in Changi following the successful Check-in Digital Display landmarks at Terminal 3.

Sentosa Leisure Group appoints SPRG

Sentosa Leisure Group (SLG) has appointed Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) Singapore as its public relations agency for its events Sentosa Spooktacular and Sentosa's Siloso Beach Party. SPRG won the contract after a five-way agency pitch and will provide SLG with strategic communications counsel for the two events. Duties will also include targeted publicity initiatives as well as media relations. SPRG Singapore currently works with lifestyle clients such as NBC Universal, Hasbro, Celestial Tiger Entertainment, AETN All Asia Networks, Life Inspired and cinema exhibitor Golden Village.

Jack Morton Worldwide names business director

Global brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide has appointed Anjali Sharma as its business director in Singapore. Sharma was last director of sales and marketing for The Event Company Staging Connections in Singapore. She holds over 13 years of experience in client servicing roles, working at major firms in events, hospitality and airlines in Australia, India and Southeast Asia. She has had client servicing and events experience in senior event sales positions at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts. As business director for Jack Morton, Sharma’s duties include driving profitable annual revenue growth by developing relationship with existing and new clients. She reports to Charles Robinson, general manager Jack Morton in Singapore.

NTUC revamps wine app

NTUC FairPrice gave its popular wine pairing application a revamp and added new features for customers. Users of the app can now get wine recommendations and tips, videos and notes by wine experts. The application also features a social media function where users can share their wine preferences through social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. The app also allows users to pre-order in bulk online with payment on delivery. FairPrice first introduced the FairPrice Wine App in 2010, which gave shoppers wine pairing recommendations for popular Singaporean dishes rather than European dishes unlike most of the other applications available in the market.