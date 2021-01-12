CAAS picks Metia Group to manage We Are Aviators Facebook page

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has appointed Metia Group to manage, as well as develop and produce content for its We Are Aviators Facebook page to engage youth on all things aviation. The page aims to offer a common platform for passionate aviators to engage and be updated on the latest development in the aviation industry.

The appointment follows a pitch held in June last year and is for a year with the option to renew for another. The Metia team will help raise awareness and interest on aviation and its careers among youth and young working adults. The agency's duties include content development and production, community management, and media buying and monitoring within Facebook. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to CAAS for additional information.

Sean Donovan, regional director APJ at Metia Group, said it is delighted to be working with CAAS on the campaign to boost the reach and engagement of their We Are Aviators Facebook page in Singapore. "We’re eager to connect a new generation of aviation enthusiasts to CAAS. We have a proven history of delivering measurable marketing impact for a host of Singapore government agencies and we are excited to further develop the We Are Aviators initiative," he added.

Metia Group has offices in Singapore, London, Seattle, and Austin and employs more than 100 strategy, insight, digital and marketing professionals. Among the list of brands it has worked with include SAP, Dell, Microsoft, and Finastra. Meanwhile, CAAS concluded a social media pitch last year which saw 38 agencies including ADK Connect Singapore, AKA Asia, Germs Digital, Digitas Singapore, OMD Singapore, Mindshare Singapore, Ruder Finn Asia, TBWA\ Singapore, and Type A, vying for the account. One9ninety emerged the winner and was chosen based on a few aspects, such as its 12-year experience, reputation, account team, relevant client portfolio, and case studies. Hashtag Interactive was the incumbent on the account.

