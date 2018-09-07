Burberry phases out use of real fur and ceases destroy of unsold goods

Burberry has released a statement confirming that it would cease its practice of destroying its unsaleable products and also phase out the use of real fur in its goods.

The move follows the luxury brand copping flak for incinerating its £28.6 million worth of finished goods in which £10.4 million of products were from its beauty inventory. According to AFP, the company had incinerated unsold clothes, accessories and perfume over the past year to protect its brand, safeguard its intellectual property and stop its products from being sold at a discount or stolen.

The luxury brand has also pledged to phase out existing real fur products in its upcoming Riccardo Tisci’s debut collection. The use of real fur from rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon by Burberry has been restricted for many years and will be banned from future Burberry collections.

As part of its new strategy, Burberry aims to expand its efforts towards reusing, repairing, recycling or donating its unsaleable products in a bid to tackle the cause of waste. The luxury brand has partnered with, sustainable luxury company Elvis & Kresse in a bid to transform 120 tonnes of leather off cuts into new products over the span of five years. Burberry also supports the "Burberry Foundation" in establishing the Burberry Material Futures Research Group with the Royal College of Art to invent new sustainable materials for the brand.

"Modern luxury means being socially and environmentally responsible. This belief is core to us at Burberry and key to our long-term success. We are committed to applying the same creativity to all parts of Burberry as we do to our products," Burberry’s chief executive officer, Marco Gobbetti said.

Earlier last month, Burberry unveiled its new logo after two decades on its Instagram page. To tease the new logo, the brand also disclosed a series of email correspondences between Tisci and English art director and graphic designer Peter Saville, before the final reveal. The series of emails also showed that the rebrand taken only four weeks to be completed, as opposed to the usual four months taken for such a project, Saville said in his email correspondences.

