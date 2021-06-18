Big names in SG trendjack FB post claiming MBS to be in Tennessee

Big names in Singapore have trendjacked a recent Facebook post featuring an image of Marina Bay Sands and captioned "Downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee". Inspired by the post which is currently gaining traction online, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth decided to join in on the fun by posting a close up picture of kueh lapis with the caption: "Grand Canyon, Arizona. What a beaut." The post had 45 reactions and nine shares at the time of writing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also jumped in, posting a picture of its fire truck with the caption: "Ladder 17 responding to a 911 call at Downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA."

As a bonus, SCDF commented on its own post with a picture of its personnel introducing the pumper firefighting machine, addressing her as Britney Spears. The post had 1.9k reactions, 65 comments and 530 shares at the time of writing.

Looks like we have our own version of Area 51 too, courtesy of PUB. Do you live near Area 51?

Did you know, New York's Broadway is located at Funan Mall? It goes by the name of Wild Rice.

Fans of Westworld, there's no need to wish you were in Hollywood. All you have to do is pop by LASALLE College of the Arts.

Meanwhile, forget about Tennessee because netizens are about to be transported to Pandora - The World of Avatar when they take a walk through Gardens By The Bay. The post had 1.3k reactions, 38 comments and 85 shares at the time of writing.

The original Facebook post made by the netizen in the US had 14k reactions, 16k comments and 14k shares at the time of writing. Many netizens took it in their stride and many made witty comments too. One posted a picture of sambal and labelled it strawberry jam while another posted a picture of Amos Yee and captioned it as "Timothee Chalamet", the American actor. Another posted a picture of a HDB flats and commented "Beautiful city of New York!" and one shared a picture of the cast of Under One Roof titled "FRIENDS".

