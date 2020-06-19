BBDO Guerrero's IG live event on Philippine national hero

On June 19, the Philippines will be commemorating the 159th birth anniversary of National Hero Dr. José Rizal, who sparked the country’s independence from over 300 years of Spanish colonalism.

Anvil Publishing and BBDO Guerrero will be celebrating his life with an Instagram Live event on the same day, featuring the book ‘The First Filipino’, written by author Leon Ma. Guerrero, who won the José Rizal National Centennial Commission for the same book, now considered the definitive biography of Dr Rizal.

The IG Live session will showcase a three and a half minute animated video narrated by historian Ambeth Ocampo, based on the same book. The work is an end result of BBDO Guerrero’s collaboration with Facebook Creative Shop, Acid House, and Syn Music.

The event will take place on June 19, 2020, 7PM (GMT+8), and be followed by a Q&A session conducted by journalist Atom Araullo to discuss Jose Rizal’s life and how his heroic journey is relevant to today’s social issues.

Catch the session on ‘The First Filipino’ Instagram page @firstfilipino