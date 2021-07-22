Arsenal joins the NFT league with new fan token

Arsenal Football Club is next to enter the NFT scene, partnering with sports and entertainment industry blockchain provider, Chiliz, to launch the club’s $AFC Fan Token on the latter’s Socios.com mobile app. Socios.com will become a digital meeting place for Arsenal’s international fanbase, with the partnership reflecting the club’s drive to create a more engaging fan experience for its global following.

The launch $AFC fan token is part of the club's fan-focused initiatives, namely its My Arsenal Rewards loyalty programme and the Amazon All or Nothing documentary. Arsenal now joins other notable sports entities on the platform such as UFC, Barcelona, Valencia CF, Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Martin Cognizant and Roush Fenway, among others.

The $AFC Fan Tokens aim to create new experiences for Arsenal supporters across the world, by allowing them to become part of the digital community on Socios.com. $AFC Fan Token holders will have engagement opportunities on Socios.com, including the chance to influence the club in a series of interactive polls across a variety of decisions every season.

Fans will also be able to access club-related content and experience Socios.com’s geolocation, augmented reality feature "Token Hunt". In addition, fans can also interact with other fans through club-related games, competitions and quizzes, competing in global leaderboards and earning real-life and digital club-related benefits and experiences. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Arsenal for comment.

Socios.com is a D2C platform created by Chiliz that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s sporting organisations with the tools to engage with their global fanbases. All existing and new My Arsenal Rewards members have the option to receive a free $AFC Fan Token before the official launch.

Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. It also has expansion plans for 2021 and will target more Fan Token launches throughout the world.

Peter Silverstone, commercial director at Arsenal, said that it is committed to finding new and innovative ways for local and international supporters to get closer to the club. "Socios is leading the way in blockchain in the sports industry, as we have seen from their relationships with other leading European clubs. When we launch the $AFC Fan Tokens together, we will give our hundreds of millions of fans worldwide more opportunities to interact with the club and be a part of our global family,” Silverstone added.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, said that the $AFC Fan Tokens will enable fans to access once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rewards, enjoy exclusive content, games, competitions, chat and connect with a global community of supporters. “There’s a global community of Arsenal fans united by their shared passion for their club. Socios.com will become the meeting place for these fans and $AFC Fan Tokens the tools through which they are able to add a new layer to their relationship with the club. I’m incredibly proud to welcome Arsenal and the legions of Gooners all around the world to Socios.com,” said Dreyfus.

NFTs have taken the sporting world by storm, as seen from how a highlight of Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James dunking has sold for over US$200,000 via NBA Top Shot, while an autographed NBA rookie trading card by Dallas Mavericks player, Luka Doncic, was sold for US$4.6 million, reported CNBC.

