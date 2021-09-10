Apple looks to fill corporate comms and PR lead role in SEA

Apple is on the hunt for a head of corporate communications and PR in Southeast Asia. According to the job post on LinkedIn, the role will be based out of Singapore and the selected candidate will lead its corporate communications and PR efforts across the region. The role itself will primarily focus on seven aspects: product launch and momentum, corporate PR, media relations, press event management, segment support, reporting, and budget management. It will also include working with diverse stakeholders such as media, partners, government, suppliers and developers. The selected candidate is also expected to plan and deliver launch and momentum campaigns that meet the worldwide and local objectives; and work with teams globally and locally to identify opportunities and implement locally.

The job post described the ideal candidate as a highly experienced PR executive with a stellar track record and a leader in their field, while experience working for a consumer brand and a global US organisation; and knowledge of another Southeast Asian language will be advantageous. The candidate will also require to have experience in managing a robust team, excellent oral, written, and presentation skills, and have a solid understanding and network in media and communication fields.

Other duties include budgeting for, planning, and implementing agreed local press events and tours that support corporate launch, strategy, and local initiatives; and providing PR advice, support, and resources for the local sales team for segment PR activities when required. The individual is also expected to produce a timely, regular report of activities, coverage, and issues and distributing key PR news to local and worldwide teams; and manage the department and planning cycle.

Last month, Apple turned pet portraits into high art for its latest “Shot On iPhone campaign” which is currently running globally on OOH and DOOH forms. Done in collaboration with photographer Jason Nocito, the campaign aims to introduce how photographic features previously reserved for professionals are now in everybody’s hands. Pets were used as they are one of the most popular subjects for amateur photographers.

Separately, the smartphone brand recently delayed the launch of Child Sexual Abuse Material detection tools as it seeks to make improvements following criticism from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others. The rollout was announced last month where Apple said one of its goals is to create technology that empowers people and enriches their lives, while helping them stay safe. At the same time, it will now also request permission from users to enable personalised ads on its app store on iOS 15. Apple plans to serve relevant ads on the app store through analysis of users’ habits on what they read, purchase, and search. The move mirrors what it seeks from its developers where they have to seek users’ permission with the debut of the app tracking transparency.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

