Apple fined SG$1k for holding social event with over 50 employees at Orchard store

Apple was recently fined SG$1,000 by Singapore Tourism Board for allowing a social event within the premises on 18 June. More than 50 employees gathered at the event to celebrate an employee's final day at the establishment. Serene Tan, STB's director, safe management measures operations told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the penalty enforced for the breach of safe management measures at the Apple store is in line with penalties enforced for other workplace safe management measures breaches under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, permitted enterprises must not cause an event involving its employees for social purposes. The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament on 7 April last year and first-time offenders will face a fine of up to SG$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to SG$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

Tan explained that STB takes a series view of any breach in safe management measures. Businesses and members of the public are required to strictly comply with all prevailing safe management measures, including ensuring workplace events are not substantially recreational or social in character. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple is not the only company to have been slapped with a fine for flouting safe management measures. Last month, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore fined seven companies and 47 individuals between SG$300 and SG$3,000 each for breaching safe management regulations involving pleasure craft, harbourcraft and ocean-going vessels, over the eight-month period from November 2020 to June 2021. Two also had their licences of their pleasure craft and harbourcraft suspended. That same month, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment ordered eight F&B outlets to close, while 13 F&B outlets and 56 individuals were issued composition fines for breaching safe management measures.

Related articles:

Apple looks to fill corporate comms and PR lead role in SEA

Apple delays launch of child safety feature

Apple asks for permission for personalised ads, loosens grip on in-app payment links