APB Singapore marketing lead Faye Wee takes on global remit at Tiger

Faye Wee, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore's (APBS) marketing director, has moved on to Heineken Asia Pacific to take on the role of Tiger's global marketing manager. APBS' spokesperson confirmed the move to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, wishing Wee (pictured) all the best and continued success in her new role. The spokesperson added that an announcement about APBS' new marketing director will be made in due course.

Meanwhile, Wee told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that her time has ABPS has been incredible. "There are so many memorable campaigns I have been part of but what come to mind are the most recent ones. Last year, when Singapore went into the Circuit Breaker, the Tiger brand was quick to rallying resources and people to help our F&B community tide through the tough times. To this day, we are finding ways to support them," she said.

Wee added that Tiger is a brand so close to the hearts of Singaporeans and she has enjoyed every moment working on the brand. According to her, she is particularly proud of the launch of Tiger Crystal, a beer that spoke to an emerging generation - the Millennials - and the innovative brews that the brand launched such as Tiger Orchid.

"There was also much fun working on our other brands. We recently launched modern wheat beer Edelweiss in Singapore to much success and I have no doubt that people in Singapore will fall in love with it. There were also the iconic parties that we worked on, which demanded a lot of work, but were so rewarding. The F1 pre-party with Heineken in a warehouse, The Tiger Crystal launch in a freezer, or the street take-overs during Guinness St Patrick’s Day are just some of these awesome events," Wee added.

She also attributed her success at APBS to her brilliant team and great agency partners. Together, Wee said the team was able to create moments that won the industry and people over. "I am now looking forward to my new role and will continue to fly the Tiger flag high, now beyond Singapore and around the globe," she said.

According to her LinkedIn, Wee has spent close to a decade with APBS and was head of channel marketing for close to three years before being promoted to marketing director. She replaced Venus Teoh in 2018 who went on to helm the role of Tiger's global brand director from 2018 to 2020, according to her LinkedIn. Among the list of roles Wee took on during her time at APBS included senior brand manager for Guinness; channel marketing manager, take-home channel; and key account manager. Wee was also a global account manager at FedEx and assistant key account manager at General Mills, her LinkedIn said.

APBS aims to tap into the fast-growing demand for wheat beer in the country with the launch of Edelweiss, its new premium wheat beer from the Austrian Alps. Following the successful launch of the new offering in South Korea and three other Asian markets, the company said the introduction of Edelweiss in Singapore "is set to bring a whole new cool Alpine taste experience to local beer drinkers seeking variety and quality wheat beer".

According to APBS, the wheat beer category in Singapore has expanded by a compound annual growth rate of 291% over five years and the segment's value is expected to hit SG$33 million by 2022. In addition to Edelweiss, the company also introduced a new "plug and pour" innovation called BLADE. The on-trade tool makes draught beer available everywhere and allows consumers to taste beer exactly as it was intended, APBS' spokesperson said.

The APBS name came about in 1990 when it was rebranded from Malayan Breweries. In 2012, it became an operating company of The HEINEKEN Company. Subsequently, it made its forays into cider production in 2015 and also unveiled a new logo in 2017 to celebrate Tiger Beer's 85th birthday, paying homage to the beer. A year later, APBS launched a zero-alcohol beer, Heineken 0.0, followed by the Tiger Crystal in 2019. That same year, it also unveiled a global experiential concept store, Tiger Street Lab, at Jewel Changi Airport.

