Amazon SG on the hunt for advertising, marketing, PR and design roles

Amazon has opened 195 full-time jobs in Singapore. The jobs include seven marketing roles, four PR and communications roles, two design roles, as well as 35 roles under the the sales, advertising, and account management department.

According to job ads seen by Marketing, Amazon is looking to hire is a head of developer marketing, who will be tasked to define and execute a marketing and content strategy to drive awareness, signups, and drive product engagement with existing and new developers across the APAC and Japan region. The company is looking for someone with at least 15 years of work experience in a similar capacity of a senior marketing position within the IT Industry for this role. Amazon is also looking to hire a head of independent software vendor (ISV) marketing, who will be tasked to define and execute a marketing and content strategy to build mindshare and drive engagement with existing and new ISV customers across the region. For this particular role, Amazon is looking for someone who has held a senior marketing position within the IT Industry as well, with a minimum of 10 to 15 years of experience. The appointed individual should also have a strong software (cloud-based) marketing experience.

The other marketing roles available are: digital design and web producer, senior customer marketing manager, partner marketing programme manager of APAC, as well as senior partner marketing manager. Appointed individuals should have at least five to eight years of experience in marketing. As for the role of senior partner marketing manager, Amazon is looking for someone with five to 10 years marketing experience in B2B2C partner focused marketing in mobile, retail, film, music, television or gaming.

Meanwhile, for the PR and communications roles, Amazon is looking to hire senior manager, corporate communications, and a senior ops internal communications manager for the APAC region. It is also hiring an internal communications campaign manager, as well as a senior PR manager, policy communications. For the APAC roles, Amazon is looking for someone with at least 12 years of experience, while the internal communications campaign manager and senior PR manager will require at least five to 10 years of experience respectively.

As for the design roles, Amazon is on the hunt for an innovation advisory consultant for its Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a member of this team, the individual will lead engagements that help customers adopt aspects of Amazon’s innovation mechanisms. This includes helping customers identify customer-centric opportunities, developing hypotheses about market fit, testing these through experimentation and launching a net-new scaled deployment. The individual will need to have at least eight years of experience in new business creation, product management, marketing, and/or consulting experience in enterprise and startups.

Meanwhile, another design role that Amazon is looking to fill is data centre project architect for its AWS as well. In this role, the individual will work with the other design and engineering professionals on concepts and build projects. He or she will also manage a portfolio of data center designs and features. The individual will have to have an accredited architecture degree, as well as at least eight years of experience in industrial facilities and three years of experience in design of mission critical facilities.

Amazon's hiring spree comes as it allegedly plans to take over some of Citigroup’s office space in Singapore, according to Bloomberg. Quoting its sources, Bloomberg reported that Amazon will lease three floors at Asia Square Tower 1, which amounts to approximately a space of 8,360 square meters in the financial district. It is added that its staff will move into the new offices early 2021. Meanwhile, Bloomberg also reported that Citigroup, which currently takes up nine floors in the building, is trimming its office space "to better use its real estate" as its lease is due to expire soon. Amazon has declined to comment on Marketing's queries.

In its latest financial reports, Amazon reported a 40% increase in net sales to US$88.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020, compared with operating income of US$3.1 billion in second quarter 2019. It also saw an increase in net income, clocking in US$5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of US$2.6 billion in 2019. Additionally, the company say a 42% increase in operating cash flow to US$51.2 billion for the past 12 months.

Earlier in August, Amazon Web Services (AWS) tied up with financial services company DBS to launch DBS x AWS DeepRacer League in a bid to equip DBS' employees with fundamental skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) by the end of the year. This comes as DBS sets its sights on accelerating the use of AI and ML across its business. Through the DBS x AWS DeepRacer League, DBS expects at least 3,000 employees, including the bank’s senior leadership, to learn new AI and ML skills this year.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)

Related Articles:

Amazon SG and Mothership quiz consumers about their shopper persona ahead of Prime Day

Amazon SG and IMDA partner to offer local retailers SG$2.5k cash payout

Archetype and GOODSTUPH help Amazon gear up for pet category launch