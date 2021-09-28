Amazon SG banks on smile logo to build brand affinity in OOH and digital campaign

Amazon's latest OOH campaign in Singapore titled "Spend Less, Smile More" aims to deepen the brand's affinity locally and place Amazon.sg top-of-mind when customers make their next online shopping decision. Done in collaboration with local creative agency Bread Butter Bacon (BBB), the campaign features the iconic brown Amazon box and smile logo, the creatives showcase Amazon’s dedication in delivering smiles to their customers’ faces through a combination of value, trusted reliability, and fast delivery.

The campaign will be deployed across various media in a multi-channel approach, from digital platforms to bus stop advertisements and even bus ads, which will be seen by thousands of commuters; enabling Amazon to reach out to various communities across Singapore. Amazon declined to comment on the monetary value of the campaign. Work for "Spend Less, Smile More" began last August.

Francis Ooi, creative director and founder of BBB, said that it made a conscious decision to avoid the overly-used celebrity endorsement route. "Instead, BBB leveraged on the highly recognised Amazon box with the well-loved smile logo to create a charming campaign which focuses on Amazon’s unique ability to deliver quality products and services at competitive prices,” he added.

According to BBB's spokesperson, some of Amazon's other offerings include free local delivery, 15-day easy returns, and 24/7 customer service. the BBB spokesperson also explained while this was not Amazon's first OOH campaign in Singapore, OOH serves as an important channel for the brand to reach a wider audience and strengthen brand recall for its offerings in the local market.

Earlier in June this year, Amazon committed to supporting small businesses for Amazon Prime Day by spending over US$100 million on new promotional activities to help them increase their sales and reach more customers globally. While its spokesperson declined to share what percentage of the US$100 million has been allocated to small businesses in Singapore, the company said more than 12,000 small businesses came on board for last year's Prime Day. Amazon also worked with Yahoo Singapore, Mothership, The Smart Local, Geek Culture, and Sassy Mama to target the various local audience segments.

Separately, Amazon named David Kiu, former VP for global public affairs at Mars Wrigley, as its new director of international public policy earlier this month. During his time at Mars, Kiu was tasked with leading the global public affairs agenda for Mars Wrigley, according to his LinkedIn. Kiu was responsible for designing and executing the global external engagement and advocacy strategy for the business, in support of enhancing competitiveness, driving transformation, and building freedom to operate. The eCommerce brand is also currently working with Archetype Singapore for PR duties.

