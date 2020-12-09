Allianz SG lets motorists 'peer' into taxis to reflect transparency in insurance plans

Allianz Insurance Singapore has launched its first online digital product solution campaign via a fleet of Comfort Delgro taxis, wrapped in a “see-through” visual to show a brand-new interior of the taxis.

Running for three months, the campaign aims to raise awareness on Allianz’s new offering of lifetime warranty on car repairs arising from accidents. It also looks to convert views into sales for the brand. Besides turning heads on the road, the creative visual also looks to express the Allianz Motor Protect insurance plan’s proposition of being simple, transparent and accessible to customers.

Clara Tan, head of market management at Allianz Insurance Singapore, said the creative concept and strategy were developed based on the benefits offered in the Allianz Motor Protect insurance plan. The “see-through” creative allows customers to visualise the interior of a “new” car knowing that their car repairs arising from an accident will have a lifetime warranty.

As part of the integrated communication strategy, Allianz will also be using various digital platforms to reach out to motorists who are looking for reliable, accessible and relevant coverage for their motor insurance. This includes tapping on channels such as social media, display ads, as well as programmatic ads.

“This [campaign] represents how Allianz would like customers to see our desire to provide a comprehensive and seamless customer experience – from the time they purchase our motor insurance online, in minutes, to our commitment to cater to a worry-free experience should the unfortunate happen,” Tan added.

The campaign was done in collaboration with Briq, which was appointed as the lead and integrated communications agency for Allianz Insurance Singapore in June 2020. It is tasked to develop its brand and product strategies, creative, media and other communications effort for the full range of products.

Jim Goh, founder and CEO of Briq, said: “We wanted to make the launch of Allianz Motor Protect insurance an interesting one so we developed this concept for taxis, complemented with digital outreach to our target audience who may be considering buying their motor insurance.”

Other than its lifetime warranty on car repairs, Allianz Motor Protect insurance plan also offers other benefits including new for old car replacement, where Allianz replaces a car if it is less than two years old and damaged beyond repair; 24/7 roadside assistance; courtesy car at consumers’ disposal each day while their vehicle is being repaired in the workshop; and flexible excess where consumers can choose the amount of excess to pay in the event of a claim.

The campaign also comes as Allianz recently obtained the licence to sell its products and offerings to consumers directly. Prior to that, it has been going through Standard Chartered Bank to sell its products.

Allianz Insurance Singapore is part of the global company, Allianz Group, which is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The Allianz Group currently has offices in more than 70 countries, and has been in Asia since 1910, serving more than 18 million clients in 16 markets through a network of more than 32,000 employees.

