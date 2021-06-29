Allan Phang steps down as EVOS Esports regional marketing and PR chief

Allan Phang, regional head of marketing and PR at EVOS Esports, is stepping down from his role more than a year after joining. Phang (pictured) told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that his last day is on 30 June and he wants to take a short break. "It has been a really rewarding one year with EVOS Esports. I've learnt so much about connecting with brands, especially non-endemic brands and connecting with the media to create more awareness. It has also been exciting dealing with government agencies," he said.

According to Phang, he is currently on the hunt for a role that focuses on marketing and business development, and is open to exploring various industries. Meanwhile in a LinkedIn post, Phang thanked his colleagues, partners, and friends for making this journey a meaningful and exciting one. "Special thank you to the co-founder and CEO at EVOS Esports, Ivan Yeo for believing in me. Special thanks to the other co-founders too: Hartman Harris, Michael Wijaya and Wesley Yiu for the opportunity to serve in your organisation," he added.

Some of the projects Phang was involved in during his time at EVOS Esports included launching co-branded apparel with PUMA, partnering digital creator agency Hepmil Creators’ Network to offer brands and advertisers in Indonesia premium inventory on YouTube, helping Visa with its first foray into Southeast Asia's esports scene, and inking a year-long deal with Lazada Indonesia. Last year, EVOS Esports' parent company Attention Holdings raised US$12 million in Series B funding.

He explained that esports is "definitely a sweet spot" compared to other industries, calling it "a sunshine industry". Phang added that the brands with first-mover advantage will definitely reap rewards. He joined EVOS Esports last April from AirAsia Esports where he was promoted to a newly created role in 2018 to spearhead the airline's esports strategy. Phang told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that he had "a personal revelation that it was time for him to embark on a new challenge in life". Phang was with AirAsia for close to seven years and his roles included group ancillary income, regional marketing, group partnerships and business development, corporate culture, employee engagement and internal branding

