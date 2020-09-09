AirAsia Philippines' new campaign: ''why we fly for Filipinos"

AirAsia, at the core of its being, operates to ensure “Now Everyone Can Fly”. For many years, it has successfully helped guests achieve their travel and lifestyle aspirations. This, however, has been disrupted by the global pandemic that has affected the aviation and tourism industries. Despite the present challenges, AirAsia remains committed to that dream. It continues to fly special repatriation and cargo flights, as well as commercial flights to select domestic and international destinations. Each flight that is mounted is dedicated to the heroes of our time: overseas Filipino workers, employees reviving the economy, and frontliners battling the pandemic, those who need to get home to care for their families, and those who need medical supplies transported.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla says, “The pandemic has forced governments to resort to lockdown measures that limit human connection, including forms of humanitarian action. But throughout the past months, we have realized the very purpose of our mounting flights: We fly so that Everyone Can Fly Now. "We continue to fly so that crucial operations by the government, both local and abroad, will not be hampered. We fly for Filipinos who need to travel back home immediately and affordably. And we fly so that our economy will be given that urgent boost to recover quickly. AirAsia is proud to be given the opportunity to be at the forefront of this historic moment in world history.”

AirAsia has launched nearly 500 special recovery and cargo flights in the Philippines since the community quarantine period started in March. These were in partnership with private and government agencies, including the Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration, Department of Foreign Affairs, and local government units. Over 25,000 passengers and 600,000 kilograms of cargo have been flown to nearly 30 domestic and international destinations. These include Davao, Cebu, Tagbilaran, Bali, and Gujarat, among others.

The safety and the wellbeing of guests and cabin crew remain AirAsia’s priority. The airline has enhanced its safety protocols, aligned with authorities’ requirements, and complied with recommendations of international bodies. It continues to arrange recovery flights and has gradually resumed its commercial domestic flights and international flights.

AirAsia is waiving flight change fees when making travel arrangements. Guests may make an unlimited number of flight date changes for flights booked until October 31, 2020, with a travel period up to December 31, 2020.