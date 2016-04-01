Adidas culture and heritage form core of Brand Centre

Adidas last night unveiled its two-storey Brand Centre in Hong Kong, representing a significant investment for the ambitious global sportswear group.

Located in the heart of Hong Kong’s most important retail districts, the store is one of just six such centres around the world. The Brand Centre is the first of two new large-format stores for adidas Hong Kong and is part of an ambitious plan to be the top sports brand in Greater China by 2020.

“We have always maintained a confident and upbeat attitude to the Hong Kong market,” said Colin Currie, managing director, adidas Group Greater China.

“It is a truly global city where the people have a real passion for sports and fashion. The adidas Brand Centre will meet all of their needs under one roof.”

The first two floors of the new Brand Centre are dedicated to sport categories from running, training, football, basketball and its performance range. The top floor will carry a range of adidas Originals and streetwear for fans of the early adidas gear.

Adidas has also engaged in-store brand consultants with specific knowledge and expertise in sports to provide customers with professional advice and consultation.

Technology will also play a central role, with a fully interactive shoe bar with two large touch-screens which enable shoppers to navigate all manner of information and find the exact shoe they are looking for, quickly and easily.

VIP appointment services and fitting rooms will be introduced this month to provide a more personalised one-to-one service.