Accor partners with Grab to amp up loyalty rewards

Accor Live Limitless (ALL), the lifestyle loyalty programme of hospitality group Accor, has tied up with Grab to give its members access to more rewards and benefits, including the ability to transfer points across both programmes and make travel more seamless. With the partnership, ALL members will be able to redeem their points for GrabRewards benefits and rewards in categories such as F&B, travel, and shopping. Grab members can also use their GrabRewards points to access exclusive experiences through Accor’s brands.

According to Accor, ALL currently has 62 million loyalty members globally, with over 19.4 million in Asia Pacific. While ALL offers its members various experiences across places such as hotels, bars and restaurants, nightclubs, sporting events, and food festivals, Grab offers a range of services including ride-hailing, food delivery services, digital payments and financial services.

Marketing has reached out to Grab for additional information

A week ago, Grab reported plans to revamp GrabRewards, reducing points earned per transaction, as well as revising points needed for redemption from 2 March 2020. The company also said it will be introducing GrabRewards flash sale events for more discounts for its users.

Accor currently owns 1,135 hotels in APAC across 22 countries, including Banyan Tree, Sofitel, Swissôtel, and ibis Styles. Commenting on the partnership, Mehdi Hemici, SVP of business development and partnerships at Accor, said it is a "significant milestone" in Southeast Asia. Accor can reward its loyal members who are also regular Grab users, and Grab users will be able to discover the global benefits Accor offers with ALL.

"After this first step, we will broaden our partnership with Grab through new features in the near future," he added.

