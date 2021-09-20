4 lead generation strategies for your business

This post is sponsored by OOm.

Singapore has seen tremendous growth in businesses undergoing digital transformation in the past few years. As of 2020, Singapore remained second in digital competitiveness worldwide with a whopping 98.05%, just next to the top-ranking United States.

Today, digitally transforming your business is an efficient way to gain qualified leads, considering the increasing number of online shoppers in Singapore. You can tap into your target audience online, generate leads, and convert them into sales.

However, generating leads is easier said than done, which is why OOm would like to share some tips. Our digital marketing agency in Singapore excels in lead generation, thanks to our team of experienced specialists who utilise data-driven strategies.

Here are four tried-and-tested lead generation strategies that you can utilise for your business.

1. Create quality content regularly

People will most likely overlook your business if you do not have anything relevant to offer. In this case, try creating quality content regularly. Instead of emulating the typical hard-sell approach, you can be more subtle and produce content in the form of:

Blogs

Case studies

Videos

Infographics

Podcasts

Emails

Quizzes

You can use almost any type of content to generate qualified leads, as long as it captures the attention of your target audience. Also, make sure to distribute your content on various digital platforms, including your website and social media pages, to reach as many people as possible.

Most importantly, when creating quality content, remember to include information that provides solutions solving consumers’ pain points. For instance, you can write a blog that contains insights, tips and strategies related to your business. Share your blog posts on social media to attract interested readers. In doing so, you can drive traffic to your website and convert your visitors to customers.

2. Utilise email marketing

When it comes to business-to-business (B2B) marketing, emails or newsletters are one of your most effective assets. In fact, according to Content Marketing Institute, emails rank second (with social media ranked first) as the leading content format for B2B marketing.

Utilising emails or newsletters is an excellent way to generate leads. It can help you to distribute your content to potential customers or clients. To achieve this, first, you have to build an email list.

You can build an email list by encouraging customers to subscribe to your newsletter. For instance, try inserting a call to action (CTA) button or link in your blog and social media posts to redirect readers to your sign-up page. Those interested will subscribe to your newsletter.

Eventually, your email list will grow over time. Encourage customers to subscribe so you can establish a deeper relationship with them through your emails by updating them with the latest trends and news related to your industry, products and services.

3. Optimise your website

Website optimisation is essential for lead generation. After all, your website is where your customers gather information about your business. Because of this, you must optimise your website for SEO in order to generate more leads.

There are many ways to optimise your website for lead generation. One of them is to identify the page on your website that is getting the most traffic. Include a form or CTA on that page to engage with potential customers and encourage them to sign up for an account or follow your social media page.

You can also run A/B tests to identify the most effective CTA that will increase your click-through rate (CTR). A/B testing is a methodology that focuses on improving the user experience by experimenting with two variants. You could create two variations of a single web page with different CTAs. After conducting an A/B test, analyse the outcome to identify the CTA that generates more leads.

4. Build your social media presence

Social media marketing is a terrific strategy for growing an audience since approximately 4.96 million Singaporeans use social media in 2021. You can engage with your target audience on a social media network of your choice. Choose a social media platform that can meet your needs, depending on your goals, objectives and preferences.

For example, if you want to conduct B2B marketing, perhaps LinkedIn is your ideal choice. After all, 96% of B2B content marketers use LinkedIn for social media marketing. These numbers are a testament to the reliability of LinkedIn over the past decade. You can join communities as well to connect with potential clients.

On the other hand, if your marketing approach revolves around the needs and interests of everyday consumers, consider utilising social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many more. Promote your business on these platforms to generate leads.

Whichever social media marketing platform you choose, make sure you engage with your followers by publishing content regularly, as well as responding to your followers’ comments and interactions whenever necessary.

OOm is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Singapore. For more insights, strategies, and tips, contact OOm today.