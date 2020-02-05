YouGov: Top 10 brands in Singapore

Singapore Airlines has once again taken the top spot in YouGov’s annual BrandIndex Buzz Rankings in Singapore, this time with a Buzz score of 44.3. This is the fifth year in a row that Singapore Airlines has claimed the first position on the rankings, making it the most talked-about brand in Singapore.

YouGov's BrandIndex measures the public’s perception of brands on a daily basis across a range of measures. The annual rankings are compiled using Buzz scores from across all 52 weeks of last year. Buzz scores measure whether people have heard anything good or bad about a brand during the previous two weeks.

Local brands such as Changi Airport, DBS Bank, and Gardens by the Bay have also made it to the top ten, establishing a strong presence in the country. Changi Airport comes in second with a score of 39.1, while DBS bank and Gardens by the Bay lands themselves in the seventh and eighth place, with Buzz score of 28.2 and 27.0 respectively.

YouGov's rankings show that digital brands have created quite a buzz in Singapore. WhatsApp has taken the third place with a score of 32.9, YouTube in fifth place with a score of 29.4, Netflix in the ninth place with a score of 26.9, and Apple iPhone in the tenth with a score of 24.6. Making the cut into the top ten rankings in YouGov’s annual BrandIndex Buzz Rankings in Singapore are also Uniqlo in fourth place (30.8), and McDonald's in the sixth place (29.1).

YouGov also released a ranking based on improvement in Buzz scores. Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) clinched the top spot with an improvement score of 18.8. It is reported that this is the second year the MRT got the biggest buzz score improvement. Grab and Changi Airport follow behind in second and third places, having improvement scores of 7.2 and 7.1 respectively.

Ervin Ha, head of data products said there is a sense of Singaporean pride, seeing a quite a number of local brands making into the top ten rankings. He added that Singapore Airlines being a "great testament to the service of the nations’ most loved airlines", staying as the most positively talked-about brand for five years running.

