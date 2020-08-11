Yeo's transports Singaporeans into AR realm with National Day beverage can

Singapore-based beverage company Yeo’s has unveiled an augmented reality (AR) experience activated through its National Day Chrysanthemum Tea special edition can. The AR embedded in Yeo’s special edition can allows users to enjoy 3D effects of a man riding a bicycle or a woman drinking a beverage, and can be activated by scanning the QR code on the cans and posting images with the can.

Found in the NDP 2020 Singapore Together pack given to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, those with the special edition cans can participate in #YeosMoments special edition 2020 contest which runs until 23 August. In a bid to celebrate Singapore’s 55th birthday, Yeo’s has also put together a SG$10,000 donation to five charities for underprivileged children and families once it garners 10,000 social media postings for the contest. The contest is offering prizes worth over SG$30,000, including hotel stay tickets and Yeo's Goodness Packs. Marketing has reached out to Yeo's for additional information about its marketing strategies for the can.

Yeo’s group CEO Samuel Koh said the company wanted to do something special and fun to celebrate Singapore’s 55th birthday, adding that he was grateful that giving back to the community has served Yeo’s well for the last 120 years. “We encourage all of those who have received the special edition cans to share with your neighbours and loved ones to bring joy and warmth during this celebration,” Koh said.

Separately, Yeo's appointed The Media Shop as its new media partner for a period of two years for the Singapore market starting last year. The agency was tasked with rolling out integrated media duties across all media platforms for Yeo’s.

