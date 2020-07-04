Whole Earth Brands appoints RED2 Digital as agency of record for PH and APAC

RED2 Digital has been appointed as Whole Earth Brands’ agency of record for their key Asia Pacific markets of Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, and the Philippines. RED2 has been tasked with leading the company’s digital marketing activity system, including creative development, digital media planning and buying, eCommerce off-platform content, SEM, SEO, paid social, and influencer partnerships. RED2's appointment came about following a competitive pitch.

Whole Earth Brands has been recently listed on NASDAQ, and is a leading global player in the zero/low-calorie sugar replacement category, with leadership positions in major markets in the Asia Pacific. Their flagship brands include Equal, Whole Earth, Naturals and Pure Via. The company is focused on driving category penetration, and acceleration of natural and plant-based sweeteners as more consumers seek out smart ways to stay healthy and lose weight.

Shreyas Subbaraya, regional marketing director of Whole Earth Brands, said, "We see immense potential for the sugar replacement category, and are leveraging our strong brands, breakthrough innovation, and agile execution to fuel the growth. We have also forayed into select strategic adjacencies, offering better-for-you products to delight more consumers with our flagship brands."

He added, "In today’s hyper-connected world, consumers are seeking out trending innovation that will help them lead a healthy lifestyle. This has become all the more important as we gradually evolve from the pandemic this year. Impactful creative and investing in the right digital mediums and partnerships is of key importance to drive brand growth. Southeast Asia, in particular, is a hotbed of eCommerce, and we are making great strides in this channel. It is a pleasure to be working with RED2 Digital, to take our flagship brands to the next level.”

Luke Janich, CEO of RED2, added, "Whole Earth Brands’ team truly values the power of digital marketing. They're ambitious, results-focused, and driven to achieve best-in-class work, which is where an agency like ours thrives. Whether it's supporting their social media activity or optimizing their search, we're excited to be building their brands and driving growth."