Where to invest in the year of the Ox, and will it truly bring you luck?

Last year, the year of the rat, wasn’t easy for many of us. But as the Ox descends, will 2021 present itself as a bullish market?

In Chinese culture, presents itself as a hard worker, full of positivity and intelligence. Keeping this in mind, the UBS global asset management, the team predicts that when it comes to China, this year there will be a robust economic rebound as the economy is forecast to grow 8.1% y-o-y in 2021. This is faster than the US (5.1%), Euro Area (4.2%) and Japan (3.1%), according to the latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). China is also predicted to make the biggest contirbution to world economic growth. The report added that women in China will be the “core driver of the next stage of China’s consumer boom with high female labor force participation, rising disposable incomes, and smartphone penetration”. As such women aged between 20-to-40 will be a demographic a key market.

Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton said it is looking toward 2021 with cautious optimism. According to Stephen Dover, head of equities, technology stocks should remain a key beneficiary as the pandemic has accelerated several long-term secular trends in how people work, shop and interact with others. Remote work and eCommerce will become more entrenched over the coming decade, as technology companies continue to innovate and offer new tools to help manage this ongoing digital transformation.

Sectors such as healthcare and consumer discretionary are also predicted to see some promising long-term secular growth drivers. “Within healthcare, we expect an aging global population and growing middle class to support demand for a range of medical services and treatments over the longer term. Consumer spending also may not completely return to its old patterns after the pandemic ends, with eCommerce, for instance, becoming more entrenched,” Dover said. Travel and leisure, meanwhile, is one area that is still under pressure during the pandemic, but Dover and the team predicts this could rebound strongly once travel is safe again.

Opportunities in Asia

According to Franklin Templeton, opportunities will continue to present itself in China and other emerging markets, mostly in Asia. “We expect they should rebound much more strongly from the economic weakness of 2020 than some of their developed market counterparts. Asian economies in general have been well prepared for both the pandemic and the accelerated shift toward a more digital economy, in our view,” Dover states.

The IMF forecasts that emerging and developing economies overall are likely to grow at 6.0% in 2021 after a 3.3% contraction in 2020. Emerging Asia is likely to pace the advance, according to the IMF, with the region growing 8.0% in 2021 and China posting an even faster 8.2% growth rate next year. China’s latest five-year plan also puts an emphasis on self-sufficiency that may help boost domestic industries over time.

Meanwhile, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's sister publication Human Resources Online has also done a breakdown as to how the Year of the Metal Ox might impact the year ahead for you. The predictions are based on forecasts taken from the Yuan Zhong Siu website.

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Overall luck rank: 7/12Career: 3/5

Individuals born in the Year of the Ox will find their career taking a backseat. Professionals need to find ways to keep themselves employable and relevant and entrepreneurs can expect to face tough competition. Thankfully, these individuals will be able to thrive in turbulent environments thanks to the Wu Qu star. They should be sure to embrace changes as it will bring opportunities amidst difficulties.

Wealth: 3/5

Good news! People born in the Year of the Ox will see stable wealth luck in 2021, with a chance for a windfall. Professionals are advised to expand their network by attending more events (mostly virtually, of course) as it is said that their contacts will value-add to their wealth fortune this year. Chances for indirect wealth luck are predicted to be the highest during the 7th and 9th lunar months.

Lucky colours: White, Black, Blue, Purple

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Career: 3.5/5

Employees and business owners can expect 2021 to be a tough year. Individuals born in the Year of the Tiger will find that there are many instances at the workplace where they feel their efforts are in vain. To tide through this period, they should aim for stability and find allies. Business owners are advised to reassess their marketing strategies to stay competitive.

Wealth: 4.5/5

Those born in the year of the Tiger, enjoy great financial luck as lucky stars are shining on their wealth sector. Make use of this enhanced windfall luck by investing smartly in projects that yield possible high returns. It is said that 2021 is especially profitable for those in sales and IT industry. However, do not be influenced by desires and avoid making hasty decisions that may put result in an undesirable financial situation.

Lucky colours: Blue, Orange, Pink, Green

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Career: 2/5

Career-wise, 2021 will be a laborious year for individuals born in the Year of the Rabbit. Working individuals will experience sabotages and disputes. This year, some professionals may yearn to make a drastic career shift, however, it is not recommended. Instead, don’t gossip, be a team player, a problem solver and not a complainer.

Wealth: 2.5/5

General wealth outlook this year is average. Individuals born in the Year of the Rabbit should adhere to a budget plan and avoid frivolous spending. It is not a good year for business owners to expand into a new industry and it is expected to be a tough year for start-ups. Business owners should be sure to keep up to date with the current trends by rectifying non-productive marketing strategies. Individuals are advised to create their own luck instead of pinning their hopes on lottery.

Lucky colours: Gold, Brown, Red, Grey

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Career: 2/5

Individuals born in the Year of the Dragon may find their career hitting a significant plateau this year. A strong mindset and patience are needed to overcome this. Professionals are advised not to make bold career changes this year, and instead be more pro-active to be valued at their company. Chances of legal troubles are high, so entrepreneurs need to practice caution and not jump into contractual partnerships too quickly.

Wealth: 1.5/5

Due to the influence of Tai Sui, wealth outlook is not promising. Individuals are likely to see increased entertainment expenditures and there will be many unexpected bills to pay for. Indirect wealth luck is low this year, so don’t waste time with gambling activities or speculative investments. Focus on saving rather than spending. Individuals can consider seeking advice from a financial advisor and purchase a savings plan.

Lucky colours: Gold, Yellow, Silver, Orange

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

Career: 4/5

2021 is the year for individuals born in the Year of the Snake to shine! Career progression is in sight and for working professionals, hard work will bring monetary rewards. Career prospects are expected to be enhanced for those with their house sitting in the East. Business luck is excellent for entrepreneurs; hence, they should be able to go all out in their business ventures. With the ongoing pandemic, digital and technology projects are expected to yield the best returns this year.

Wealth: 4.5/5

Enjoy abundance and riches this year, money will flow in constantly and people born in the Year of the Snake can expect to see ample opportunities to make extra income. There is also a chance for a pay rise. Indirect wealth luck will be enhanced by auspicious stars, hence individuals can consider investing in the stock market. However, a word of advice - do not slack off and use this prosperous time wisely to accumulate wealth from different channels and gain a secure financial standing for the years to come.

Lucky colours: Purple, Pink, Blue, Black

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Career: 2.5/5

It will be an unsatisfactory career and academic year for those born in the Year of the Horse due to the negative influence of Tai Sui. Relationships at work will not be harmonious so avoid engaging in office gossip. The silver lining is that those in careers involving the gift of gab such as teacher, business consultant and salesmen will enjoy better fortune. Businessmen need to try their best and find new products to cater to market demands.

Wealth: 2/5

Money luck will be fluctuating this year. Individuals born in the Year of the Horse will see income flowing in; however, a misfortune star will affect wealth accumulation. Expenditure will be higher due to medical issues and family matters. Hence, having sufficient medical coverage and health insurance is important. These individuals will face poor luck in indirect wealth, hence are advised to take steps to minimise credit card debt and track expenses to prevent financial losses.

Lucky colours: Brown, Red, Purple, Green

Goat (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Career: 3/5

Career-wise there is one auspicious star present to help people born in the Year of the Goat avert crisis. Work will be smooth if they rely on themselves and take on more responsibilities while being vigilant. For business owners, it is advised to financially plan to ensure sufficient working capital to prevent emergencies.

Wealth: 2.5/5

Wealth flow is expected to be average this year for individuals born in the Year of the Goat. In 2021, indirect wealth luck is enhanced, with most people having their mobile number as their lucky number. Retail industries and sales personnel will see money-making opportunities during the 2nd, 5th, 6th and 8th lunar months; hence are advised to use their talents to achieve the best profits. Save up to prepare for rainy days, enhance wealth consolidation by having a wealth pot.

Lucky colours: Grey, Khaki, Brown, White

Monkey (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Career: 4.5/5

With auspicious stars gracing their career palace this year, those born in the Year of the Monkey will be motivated and driven. Employees will see their work efforts duly rewarded while business owners will see a newfound energy but have to work harder as the team may not be able to keep up with them. Business owners are advised to spend more time to train up their team.

Wealth: 4/5

Individuals born in the Year of the Monkey can expect an upward shift in wealth luck thanks to the Tian Tong lucky star. Wealth luck is enhanced during the 4th, 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th lunar months. But individuals are advised to not let their guard down, or risk facing a host of legal issues due to the presence of a misfortune star that results in wealth leakage. Those thinking of selling existing properties are advised to wait for more favorable market conditions.

Lucky colours: Pink, Red, Yellow, Blue

Rooster (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Career: 4/5

Those born in the Year of the Rooster will see their career luck in full swing this year. While professionals can expect to face steep competition, the chances of breakthroughs are high. Individuals are advised to be determined and forge beneficial professional bonds to rise to the top of the career ladder. Those who own a wellness business can expect to see greater business growth.

Wealth: 4/5

People born in the Year of the Rooster can rejoice, for 2021 is expected to be an exciting year wealth wise, with many opportunities to make financial strides. With an auspicious star ushering in, it is a good time to invest in stocks, bonds and properties. Individuals should avoid falling into the trap of "the more you earn, the more you want to spend" and instead, make use of the extra cash wisely and consider making a sound financial investment or attend a self-improvement class for better future development.

Lucky colours: Gold, Beige, Blue, Purple

Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Career: 2/5

Career will not be the strong suit of individuals born in the Year of the Dog this year as workplace conflict will be prevalent. It is important for professionals to strengthen their communication skills to enhance productivity. Entrepreneurs are advised to avoid risky ventures. Thankfully, those working in the beauty, design and property industry will see career advancements.

Wealth: 1.5/5

In 2021, people born in the Year of the Dog do not have a stable financial outlook. It is not a good year to make risky investments or go into partnership ventures. Individuals are advised to be thrifty as they may feel the urge to spend due to stressors from other aspects of life. One way individuals can enhance their wealth luck is by wearing a Pi Xiu bracelet. Businessmen need to work on branding, business development and marketing aspects of their business.

Lucky colours: Silver, Orange, White, Green

Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Career: 4.5/5

People born in the Year of the Pig will see success in their career this year. Benefactors will lend them a helping hand and they will advance professionally. Entrepreneurs in the digital technology industry will be graced with pioneering ideas, and are advised to hone their leadership skills and guide younger employees for rapid business growth.

Wealth: 5/5

It will be a year of abundance for those born in the Year of the Pig. Expect better sales, higher income, and larger commissions. Prosperous stars will give these individuals a luck boost but it is advised to avoid putting all eggs in one basket. Be careful when diving into new investments or risky joint ventures to prevent wealth leakage. This year, individuals should save up and if they want to boost their financial rewards, they can wear a Yellow Agate bracelet.

Lucky colours: Pink, White, Green, Blue

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Career: 3.5/5

The presence of auspicious stars will bestow career benefactors and career progression for individuals born in the Year of the Rat. Guidance from their boss will increase their chances of getting a promotion, it is crucial to maintain good work relationships. Business owners should grasp opportunities to expand their business overseas to yield greater returns. However, do spend more effort looking through contractual paperwork to avoid pitfalls.

Wealth: 4/5

With the blessings of a couple of lucky stars, direct wealth luck is promising for individuals born in the Year of the Rat. Rewards will come as long as they put in the effort. There will be possibilities for business trips or opportunities to work abroad. Investments will yield stable returns and individuals can consider taking calculated risks for low-risk investments. It is advisable to accumulate good karma by doing more charitable deeds. These individuals are advised to focus on their career or take part-time projects for extra income as indirect wealth luck is not as ideal this year.

Lucky colours: Pink, Purple, Red, Yellow

