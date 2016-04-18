Wego collaborates with Xiaomi to grow brand presence

Travel search site Wego.com, is collaborating with Xiaomi to be pre-installed on over 500,000 new devices, to be distributed in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Honey Mittal, VP of mobile for Wego said these markets were chosen as travel audiences have “overwhelmingly confirmed” their preference for planning and booking travel on a smartphone device. He added the travel site has invested in a productive development team for product enhancement and the user experience.

He added: “Xiaomi’s pre-installation of Wego’s highly popular travel app is an acknowledgement of our continued success in the mobile field. This commitment is reflected by Xiaomi in their smartphones, which are very popular in the same markets that Wego enjoys a strong presence.”