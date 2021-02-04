Wattpad's ad unit eyes SEA marketing dollars with Culture Group tie-up

Wattpad Brand Partnerships, the advertising and partnerships arm of storytelling platform Wattpad, has brought on board pop culture marketing agency Culture Group to manage its content partnerships. Culture Group will offer content-based opportunities for brands to connect with Wattpad’s Gen Z audience. These include content-driven marketing programmes in a variety of formats, including audio and video content associated with Wattpad’s stories.

According to Wattpad, collaborating with Culture Group will allow it to expand its presence and profile among brands and marketers in Southeast Asia. It will also offer advertisers more opportunities to tap into Wattpad Influencers, original stories, and fan communities in Southeast Asia for brand campaigns and activations. Wattpad has more than 22 million users in Asia Pacific which mainly comprise Gen Z users.

Its brand and partnerships arm has produced branded story and video content commissioned by blue-chip clients such as Unilever and Globe Telecom. Globally, it works with brands including H&M, Coca-Cola, Netflix, Unilever, and National Geographic, among others. Wattpad Brand Partnerships' campaigns have covered a mix of in-story advertising, writing contests, sponsored stories from Wattpad influencers, and branded adaptations.

Separately, Its studio division, Wattpad Studios, has worked on projects including Slow Dancing in Singapore with Mediacorp, as well as Turn On in Indonesia with Vidio and Screenplay Entertainment. It is also collaborating with Filipino book publisher Anvil Publishing to bring Wattpad stories to bookstores with the creation of a young adult imprint named Bliss Books. The company recently announced that it will be acquired by South Korean internet conglomerate Naver, which also owns digital comics platform Webtoon. Meanwhile, Culture Group's portfolio of brands include Riot Games in China, Vespa regionally, and youth marketing work with Globe Telecom, Charmee and Cellcard. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Wattpad for additional information.

Chris Stefanyk, head of Wattpad Brand Partnerships, said Southeast Asia is home to some of the largest and most engaged communities on its platform, and there is enormous potential for brands to tap into the Wattpad stars and long-form influencers that have found international fame on Wattpad. "We are excited to work with more brands in Southeast Asia to tell their stories in a culturally-relevant way that resonates with today’s youth," he added.

Culture Group’s founder and president, Michael Patent, added: “We believe firmly that Gen Z is the world’s ‘creation generation’ and nowhere is this more apparent than on Wattpad. We are thrilled to be partnered with Wattpad in creating immersive, multi-format partnerships through content and fan communities in Southeast Asia."

