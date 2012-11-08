Watsons no longer your personal care store

Watsons in Singapore is undergoing a rebrand dropping the "personal care stores" tagline from its logo.

Watsons will continue to promote its stores and products on TV, in print and OOH but Micheas Chan, marketing and merchandising director of Watsons Personal Care Stores, told Marketing there will be a stronger focus on digital platforms.

Chan said Watsons will place greater emphasis on its 500,000-customer strong CRM program, with digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest joining the media mix.

Through the revamp, he said the brand hopes to drive greater sales and "enhance its leadership position in beauty".

The new flagship store opening today (8 November) at Ngee Ann City, is said to have wider aisles and clearer segmented categories such as cosmetics, skincare, derma, haircare, personal care, oral beauty supplements and health.

The store was designed with the input from shoppers, partners and design agencies.

There will be a dedicated beauty event space titled "Cosmetic Play Area" that will feature in-house activities and other quirky new additions include a "Professional Hair Pillar" offering quality hair grooming products.

Also a portion of the store titled the "Men Zone" specially designed to cater to the men will be created and a Baby & Wellness Corner for mothers.