[WATCH] How to tweet a Starbucks coffee

There's no better gift than the gift of Starbucks when you've run out of option.

Starbucks has launched its Tweet-a-Coffee initiative on its website as part of its eGifting platform.

The platform allows customers in the US to sync their Starbucks account to their Twitter account. All the giver has to do is tweet @tweetacoffee plus the Twitter handle of the gift and $5 digital eGift will be sent to the recipient.

The $5 eGift can be redeemed at any Starbucks stores in the U.S.

Adding to Starbucks digital gifting and engagement offerings, Tweet-a-Coffee will be an on-going platform that encourage customers to engage with one another online to give the gift of Starbucks beverages spontaneously and respond proactively with gestures of encouragement, kindness on and "just because."

Adam Brotman, chief digital officer, Starbucks, said Tweet-a-coffee allows people to give the gift of Starbucks to anyone on Twitter in real time.

“We love the possibilities that the Twitter community can unlock to share acts of kindness with one another. Tweet-a-Coffee is a key next step as we innovate our social digital gifting offering.”

Starbucks first launched its eGifting platform in 2011 on Starbucks.com and has extended that offering to Facebook, its iPhone mobile app and now Twitter.

Tweet-a-Coffee is currently only available in the U.S.