W Kuala Lumpur names director of sales and marketing

W Kuala Lumpur has appointed Nikie Mok (pictured) to the role of director of sales and marketing, and Christian Metzner to the role of general manager.

Reporting to Metzner, Mok brings with her over 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Mok began her career at Hotel Nikko Kuala Lumpur, before assuming the position of assistant director of sales - corporate, meeting and convention, with Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

Her career is marked by milestones as the director of sales at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur Hotel in driving hotel goals and growth, and at Renaissance Kuala Lumpur. Previously, Mok held the position of director of sales and marketing at Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral during which she charted to completion commercial strategies to deliver outstanding revenue performance for the hotel.

Effective September 2017, Metzner was appointed the general manager of W Kuala Lumpur, reporting to Victor Clavell, vice president, Ritz-Carlton, Asia Pacific. Prior to his current role, Metzner joined as a complex revenue manager with the Starwood Family in 2003 and managed four hotels in South Germany.

In 2006, he was part of the pre-opening of The Westin Beijing Financial Street, China as the director of revenue management. After three years in Beijing, he was a part of the opening team for The Westin Tianjin, China acting as the director of sales and marketing, where he was promoted to General Manager in 2011. He followed this with a successful tenure serving at The Astor, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Tianjin, China as the general manager. Most recently, Christian served as the general manager at The Andaman, A Luxury Collection Resort, Langkawi, Malaysia.

Metzner will be responsible for the overall operations of the hotel. These appointments follow W Hotels Worldwide's partnership with Tropicana Corporation to bring the W brand into Malaysia.