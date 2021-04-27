vivo dials up 8 market regional creative campaign with VaynerMedia

Mobile phone brand vivo Southeast Asia has unveiled a regional brand campaign promoting the launch of its vivo V21 phone in SEA, starting with four social hero films which leverage real-life scenarios to illustrate pain points of phone users. The campaign runs from now until 1 August, across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Taiwan. It is done in collaboration with VaynerMedia APAC.

The main objective of the campaign is to attract consumer engagement and share on the social media along with strengthening the customer mindset that vivo’s new flagship V21 Phone has the best front camera system, especially highlight the outstanding night shooting performance with the support from "front OIS" technology.

The first film titled "OIS Night Selfie" features a young father enjoying a barbecue with his family. He tries to take a few selfies with the family but everything goes wrong: the kids won’t stay still, there are flies around the food, the cat jumps on the table, and his hand ends up shaking most of the time. However, in the end when he looks back at the photos he has taken, he realises that they all turned out great despite his hands shaking and the selfies taken at night.

The second film titled "Thin and Slim" shows three different characters using a non-vivo phone that is bulky, clunky and uneasy when in use and the inconvenience is causes in a hilarious fashion. After which the film transits to the same real-life scenarios made better with a vivo V21 that boasts to have a thin and slim design.

Meanwhile the third film, "Dual Soft Light", follows a young couple on a romantic evening date, where they attempt to capture a few selfies in low-light setting using a non-vivo phone. However, they run into silly issues such as over and under exposure. The film then transits to a solution scenario where those same scenarios are rectified with a vivo V21. Last but not least, the fourth film "Dual-View", features two stories: a vlogger and a band manager both demonstrating how using a V21 enabled them to harness the convenience of dual-view to capture something magical that consumers may miss if they use another phone where they need to toggle endlessly to capture two things at once.

The first two films have been launched in Malaysia first, with the other two films scheduled for launch by end of April. The films will be rolled out gradually to all the SEA markets.

Besides the films, vivo will also launch a series of social activation activities to drive the engagement. VaynerMedia is working on the activities, which are currently scheduled to go live sporadically across the different phases. For example, the agency said it is developing a selfie filter to communicate the benefits of the superior front camera taking selfies at night.

Yang Yang, marketing manager, vivo SEA, said: "The execution has turned out exactly how we expected it to; a strong combination of creativity and technology that engages the consumers uniquely and poised for virality on social media."

From the local markets’ end, vivo and VaynerMedia will build a more integrated content journey that includes a key opinion leader unboxing video, brand ambassador TVC, offline/online new product launch event, product PR releases, and more. Meanwhile for media, the agency said it leveraged a platform-first approach to identify optimum audience targeting efficiency and shape the content. "A tailored and scalable targeting approach was taken based on campaign requirements towards broad versus more niche targeting," its spokesperson added.

VaynerMedia's spokesperson said: "We recognise that a beautiful film wasn’t going to suffice, so we conducted a very thorough deep-dive into the pain points mobile users face that will call for the need for our phone’s key selling points (powerful night selfie and a thin and slim design) and created scenario based content couple with educational bite-sized content to ensure a seamless journey of awareness, education and incentive to purchase on social media."

"It’s been a very collaborative experience working on this campaign. Together with Vivo team, a lot of ground work has been done prior to the films. From social listening, we generated insights and scenarios that were the most relevant to our target audience, which were then used as inspiration to craft the films," Lay Jian Yi, regional creative director, VaynerMedia APAC added.

