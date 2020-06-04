Visa names Liru Chan head of marketing for SG

Visa has appointed Liru Chan as its head of marketing for Singapore. She will be responsible for driving creative and impactful marketing strategies aimed at increasing brand vitality and positive results for Visa’s business in Singapore.

A Visa spokesperson confirmed to Marketing that Chan will be reporting to both Karen McGregor, head of marketing for Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand and Kunal Chatterjee, Visa country manager for Singapore & Brunei.

Chan last helmed the role of director, international consumer marketing at PayPal. She first joined the payments company in 2015 as its head of social media and merchant communications for Asia Pacific. Chan was then promoted to lead the digital channels and content marketing teams within PayPal in 2017. According to her LinkedIn, Chan had built scalable content, paid media, SEO and social capabilities to deliver on performance marketing driven goals. She also had set up a Paid Media experimentation team to create blueprints for markets to best leverage new capabilities, and helped to build a scalable in-house content team for production and localisation across copy, UX, design and video capabilities. Paypal has declined to comment on Chan's replacement.

Prior to her stint with PayPal, Chan spent a bulk of her career working at PR agencies. She served at Edelman for more than five years, and held senior manager and director roles in Singapore and China. Chan worked at Edelman China for two years and seven months, and worked on clients such as Microsoft, Starbucks, Hilton and Xbox, according to her LinkedIn. Previously, Chan has also had brief stints at Burson-Marsteller and Batey Consulting.

