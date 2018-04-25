Valentino and Alibaba join hands to launch 3D virtual pop-up store

Luxury fashion brand Valentino has teamed up with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to create a virtual 3D store that can be browsed by visitors on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavillion.

The online virtual store mirrors the physical pop-up store environment to integrate online and offline retail shopping experiences.

To mark its collaboration with Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Maison Valentino is launching two limited edition Valentino Garavani Candystud bags, four exclusive sneakers, as well as a selection of small leather goods. In addition, a selection of customers will be invited to participate in an exclusive grand opening event at the physical pop-up store in Beijing on 26 April.

Starting on 27 April, Luxury Pavilion Club members will be able to shop the exclusive Valentino Garavani Candystud products at the offline Sanlitun pop up store until 17 May, as well as through the online Pavilion Tmall space. Online pre-orders will open on 23 April and will run through 26 April.

“Valentino’s simultaneous running of a physical Candystud Factory pop-up store in Beijing and online with a Pavilion Tmall Space is a perfect illustration of how luxury brands can leverage Alibaba to engage their consumers and take advantage of the New Retail opportunity,” said Jessica Liu, Tmall fashion and luxury president.

The e-commerce giant's Luxury Pavilion is positioned to help brands reach the growing luxury consumer base in China.