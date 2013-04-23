UOB lures successful women with Solitaire

United Overseas Bank has introduced the UOB Lady's Solitaire Card which offers luxury travel and lifestyle privileges for women who want to reward themselves for their hard work.

The launch of the card marks the 10th anniversary of UOB's pioneering range of credit cards exclusively for women in Malaysia.

The card is the most exclusive among the three UOB Lady's Cards and is available by invitation only to women earning RM150,000 and above per annum.

The card caters to the growing number of financially successful women in Malaysia.

Sue Wong (pictured), executive director and head of cards and payment products of UOB Malaysia, said, "UOB Lady's cardholders in Malaysia now spend twice as much on travel and 40% more on shopping."

As such, UOB Malaysia aims to double its Lady's card base within the next three years and a target to increase its overall share of the cards market to 10%.

According to industry estimates, the discretionary spending power of Malaysian women will hit US$51 billion (RM155 billion) in 2015, with US$1.48 billion (RM4.5 billion) being spent on travel.

"With a decade of experience in the women's card business, we know what women want. Travel in particular has emerged as a key area on which women are willing to spend more," Wong said.

The new UOB Lady's Solitaire Card offers affluent women additional rewards such as travel privileges at top airlines and hotels, exclusive deals at fine dining establishments, as well as shopping and beauty benefits at luxury retailers."