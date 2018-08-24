Unruly names managing director of Asia

Video marketplace Unruly has promoted Vijay Kunduri to managing director of Asia. Kunduri was previously the executive commercial director for ASEAN and India. Kunduri has held various roles in both India and ASEAN, including stints in Network18 and IAB Singapore.

Kunduri said, “I'm excited at the opportunity of being able to work more closely with our leadership team on global initiatives, and to help drive the next phase of growth at Unruly. Over the past four years’, Unruly APAC has grown at a phenomenal rate, and established itself as a trusted premium video platform."

"Our product suite and insights with emotional, cultural and personality data layers bring unique value proposition to all our clients, and I’m looking forward to building on the ongoing expansion and growth of the company in this part of the world," he added.

Earlier in May, Unruly partnered with BallBall, Fox Sports, Goal.com, FourFourTwo and MSN Sport to create a World Cup sport publisher marketplace for outstream video ad inventory in Southeast Asia. Prior to that, in conjunction with International Women's Day, Unruly launched a new insight tool to test whether an ad is sexist or not.