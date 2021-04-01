UNIQLO Singapore parts ways with PR agency after eight years

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

Fashion brand UNIQLO Singapore has parted ways with its PR agency Word of Mouth Communications after eight years. In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson said it has appointed Tate Anzur, its current corporate PR agency, to take over all PR duties for UNIQLO moving forward. "This is part of our move to consolidate to one agency and streamline our communication efforts," the spokesperson added.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that Word of Mouth Communications was tasked with PR efforts on UNIQLO's consumer end. UNIQLO declined to comment further on Tate Anzur's appointment.

Marcus Wong, director of Word of Mouth Communications, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE separately that it been an amazing journey working with the team for eight years and the agency is proud of the work it has delivered for the brand.

"There were many notable and successful campaigns that we handled, including the UT POP-UP exhibition at Mohamed Sultan in 2013, launch of UNIQLO Global Flagship Store at Orchard Central in 2016, and launch of Retail@DSS, a UNIQLO CSR initiative with ASPN Delta Senior School in 2017, just to name a few. We would also like to sincerely wish the UNIQLO team the very best as they continue with the good work of bringing even more exciting collections into the lives of Singaporeans," he added.

Separately, on a global scale, UNIQLO appointed iconic animated character Doraemon as its global sustainability ambassador. For the ambassadorship, Doraemon dons on a green colour and is known as "Doraemon Sustainability Mode", along side a UNIQLO logo rendered in green. By turning Doraemon and its logo green, UNIQLO said this underscores the company's determination to accelerate its sustainability efforts.

Doraemon will be tasked to help convey the many ways in which UNIQLO materialises its sustainability message of "changing our future through the power of clothing". Doraemon Sustainability Mode will feature in UNIQLO stores around the world, the brand websites, and other channels.

Koji Yanai, group senior executive officer of UNIQLO's parent company Fast Retailing said: "Over the past two decades, UNIQLO has undertaken numerous sustainability initiatives through business to contribute to a better, more sustainable world. We believe that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, social transformations, and evolving consumer attitudes make it more important than ever to collaborate with customers and other stakeholders in driving positive social change."

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)

