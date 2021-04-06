Unilever picks TSLA to promote multi-vitamin gummy

Unilever's OLLY, a brand that sells multi-vitamin gummies, has unveiled a new campaign titled "Slay it". The campaign is fronted with a spot that promotes its "Sleep" product that seemingly helps consumers get better rest. The campaign is done in collaboration with TSLA, which MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands has been working with Unilever for several years. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE also understands the campaign will run globally through social and digital platforms, and will span across markets including Asia and China.

The spot features a female character who is heading to bed and is unable to fall asleep due to various loud thoughts in her head. These include "endless to-do lists", unanswered texts, and the fear of missing out. The character then takes a OLLY gummy and manages to fall asleep.

According to TSLA's website, the film looks to help modern consumers battle issues that affect their sleep quality. The work is accompanied by the caption: "Modern world distractions vie for our attention and sleep every day. In this new world, it’s not just “work” that affects our sleep quality, but many other demons that keep us up at night. From relationship issues, tech devices, expensive rituals to social distractions, the modern girl battles them all, and wins, in our new global campaign for OLLY." TSLA has declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries, and the team has reached out to Unilever for additional comments.

OLLY was acquired by Unilever in 2019. The US-based brand was first founded in 2014 with the aim to "make nutrition delightfully easy". OLLY is known for its gummy vitamins and supplements, and also sells protein powders and snack bars. Aside from its "Sleep" product, OLLY also sells other wellness-boosting products such as "Daily Energy", "Goodbye Stress", as well as "Probiotic + Prebiotic".

Upon acquisition, Amanda Sourry, president of Unilever North America, said: “We are delighted to welcome OLLY to our portfolio of brands. OLLY is a strong, innovative brand in the fast-growing health and wellbeing space, and nicely complements our businesses in beauty and personal care, and foods and refreshment. OLLY’s focus on making nutrition delightfully easy aligns closely with Unilever values and our continued commitment to improving people’s wellbeing."

Separately last month, Unilever said it will remove the word "normal" from all of its beauty and personal care brands’ packaging and advertising, as part of the launch of its new Positive Beauty vision and strategy. According to Unilever, the decision is one of the steps that the company is taking to “challenge narrow beauty ideals and work towards helping to end discrimination and advocating for a more inclusive vision of beauty”.

Sunny Jain, president beauty and personal care, Unilever said then: “We know that removing ‘normal’ from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward. It’s just one of a number of actions we are taking as part of our Positive Beauty vision, which aims not only to do less harm, but more good for both people and the planet.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Content 360 Week is back from 6 to 8 April this year! Super charge your content production, distribution and monetisation strategies by learning from brands such as NBA Asia, P&G, Malaysia Airlines, and Marriott International, among others. Sign up today!

Related Articles:

Unilever ditches 'normal' from packaging and ads to challenge 'narrow beauty ideals'

Unilever SG retains GOODSTUPH for creative duties for 4th year

NHB builds on its roots with the help of TSLA Design