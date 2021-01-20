Tupperware Brands launches search for APAC digital director

Tupperware Brands is searching for an Asia Pacific digital director to drive revenue growth from social selling/commerce in each market, lead digital content strategy and execution for area product launches, as well as lead data marketing and CRM. Based in either Singapore or Malaysia, the individual will report to the Asia Pacific marketing director.

According to the job description, the individual will also lead precision marketing and capitalise on SEO and key opinion leaders to increase reach and maximise return on investments. He or she will also recommend new techniques to measure and enhance customer experience. The ideal candidate is expected to have at least 10 years of relevant experience in digital marketing director level roles. Experience in eCommerce is a prerequisite for the specific role.

The individuals should also have a proven track record of overseeing and implementing complex digital strategies, ideally at the Asia Pacific level. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Tupperware Brands for additional information on what it looks out for in the candidate and what its marketing plans for 2021 are.

During the third quarter of its 2020 financial year ended 26 September (Q3 2020, Tupperware Brands reported a 14% increase in sales to US$477.2 million compared with the same period last year, and 21% in local currency. According to president and CEO Miguel Fernandez, the 21% growth reflects a rapid adoption of digital tools by its sales force to combat the social restrictions surrounding COVID-19, and the increased consumer demand for our innovative and environmentally friendly products. This comes as more consumers cook at home and are concerned with food safety and storage. Asia Pacific sales dropped 6% to US$140.1 million, while Europe, North and South America saw a 23%, 42% and 4% increase in sales.