Trip.com checks out with Asia PR Werkz for regional duties

Trip.com has appointed Asia PR Werkz (APRW) to handle PR duties for Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The agency will be responsible for relations, brand communications and support for its marketing campaigns. APRW will also seek to play the role of bolstering the recognition of Trip.com within the region and drive the company's growth across its regional business units in Southeast Asia.

In May, the Group launched its travel marketing hub known as the Star Hub channel that is designed to allow suppliers to expand and enhance their marketing activities on Trip.com Group's platforms. According to the company, over 100 travel businesses have already signed up back then including travel destinations, hotels and tourism property owners, and renowned tourist attractions.

The Group said this is the first time it has launched an independent platform for its business partners and is set to become the content ecosystem for invited industry partners. The hub aims to transform partners' roles from suppliers to marketers and operators, with a common goal of offering more travelling opportunities to the app users through the combination of content, engagement of products. These three aspects form the hub's core sections.

At the same time, Singapore Management University Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SMU IIE) reappointed APRW to aid in cultivating the local entrepreneurial landscape for FY2021/2022 and increase its share of voice within the media. SMU IIE champions excellence in innovation in SMU and serves as a key enabler to develop a talent pipeline for the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. The institute will tap on APRW’s expertise within the start-up ecosystem, providing strategic public relations counsel and access to insights within the startup network, to enhance the institute’s reputation and activities.

APRW's director Anu Gupta, said it is delighted to forge opportunities with Trip.com and SMU IIE, to facilitate growth and wider success through its strategic approaches and experiences within the tourism and start-up sectors, respectively. "These wins are true indicators of how the startup and tech ecosystem have evolved in Singapore and we are glad we stepped into this industry early on," she added.

Gupta also explained that the wins add to the testament to its core to stay relevant in the industry. "We are always thankful for such opportunities like these, to prove the value of what we do, as a vibrant team of communications specialists that have sought to bring value to our clients," she added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to APRW for additional information.

The agency entered Indonesia last year marking its first office overseas in its 24 years of presence in Singapore. Gupta led the expansion and there are currently three individuals in its Indonesia office. MD Cho Pei Lin said previously that Indonesia was chosen because of ongoing business opportunities there from its clients and with current work in Indonesia.

