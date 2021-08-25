Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore falls victim to ransomware cyberattack

Insurance holding company Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore has fallen prey to a ransomware cyberattack. Upon detection of the attack, the company said it immediately took necessary measures including the isolation of the network to prevent further damages and filed the necessary reports to local governmental agencies.

In response, it has also been working to identify the scope of damages. The company confirmed that there is no indication of a breach of any customer information nor confidential information of the Group. Tokio Marine has also appointed an external specialised vendor to perform a third-party analysis of the systems to verify the scope of impact. It also confirmed that the attack exclusively affected Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore and there was no damage or impact on other group companies.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and concern caused to our customers or related parties. The Group has taken information security safeguards so far and will endeavour to make further efforts to keep our customer information as well as our confidential information protected," the company said. It added that it will appropriately respond to the case in cooperation with local governmental agencies as well as external specialised vendors.

Separately, StarHub and OrangeTee have recently fallen prey to data breaches. Personal information of more than 57,000 customers subscribed to StarHub before 2007 was discovered to have been uploaded illegally on a third-party data dump website. Meanwhile, OrangeTee's holding company, OT Group, also experienced a security breach on 6 August after it received an email from a third-party claiming to have accessed its IT network.

