TikTok picks former GroupM lead Sameer Singh as head of global business solutions

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

TikTok has appointed Sameer Singh as its head of global business solutions, Southeast Asia. In his new role, Singh (pictured) will be responsible for leading sales and business marketing solutions across all TikTok for Business products in the region.

Singh's appointment is said to further reinforces TikTok's commitment to the local economies in Southeast Asia by providing support to the many small and mid-size businesses that serve as the region's backbone. This ties in with TikTok's aim to empower businesses of all sizes to engage with their target customers in a unique and creative way, while creating a positive and safe environment for brand partners.

Prior to joining the ByteDance family, Singh spearheaded the operations at GroupM as chief executive officer, South Asia, where he provided clients with a competitive advantage in digital leadership and content. Singh, who has 25 years of experience under his belt, has also held key leadership positions in Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble, and IPG, across geographies including Palo Alto, Boston, London, Dubai, and Guangzhou. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to TikTok for additional information.

Singh said: "TikTok has supported tens of thousands of enterprises and partners, especially small and medium businesses, to elevate their marketing and advertising efforts and grow their business with our extensive product suite. Southeast Asia is a fast-growing region with boundless potential, especially in the short-form content space, and the SEA markets continue to be a priority for us as we expand and innovate our TikTok for Business offerings to suit the diverse needs of this region."

Blake Chandlee, TikTok's president of global business solutions, added that Singh has been indispensable in driving TikTok's advertising efforts thus far. “We are in a dynamic time at TikTok as we introduce new and creative ways for brands of all sizes to reach success on TikTok. We're absolutely delighted to welcome Singh to this new role and look forward to seeing how he will propel the team to new heights," Chandlee added.

Separately, TikTok is seemingly building its eCommerce capabilities by hiring tech talent across Southeast Asia. On LinkedIn, the social media platform has recently posted for jobs for data engineers, software engineers, and tech leads in Singapore under its TikTok eCommerce arm. Similarly, it has opened up nine job opportunities for eCommerce in Indonesia, including user and campaign operation specialist, category lead, business development, and customer service specialist.

TikTok also embarked on a hiring spree across various verticals. The team at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE saw 52 job openings in Singapore on LinkedIn back in February, including the roles of SEA operations leader, channel partnerships lead, talent acquisition lead, machine-learning engineer for TikTok Ads and more. Similarly, including the roles for its eCommerce arms, there are 21 job openings for TikTok Indonesia for various roles such as content and creator strategist, community partnerships manager, and channel partnership manager. In Malaysia, TikTok is looking to hire nine talent for positions such as marketing manager, search operation specialist, and music data analyst.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Content 360 Week is back from 6 to 8 April this year! Super charge your content production, distribution and monetisation strategies by learning from brands such as NBA Asia, P&G, Malaysia Airlines, and Marriott International, among others. Sign up today!

Related Articles:

Former Airbnb SEA comms lead Belle Baldoza resurfaces at TikTok Canada

MY actress slammed for Tiktok blackface video promoting foundation line

Pomelo goes on collaboration frenzy first with Grab and now TikTok

Netflix wants to tickle consumers with TikTok-like feed of comedy clips